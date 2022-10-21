Nicila Costello Goes For WIBA World Flyweight Title In Rematch

New Zealand born Australian boxer Nicila Costello gets a minor World title opportunity when she takes on Jasmine Parr in a rematch for the WIBA World Flyweight title on December 3rd in Gold Coast.

The current Australian flyweight champion Nicila Costello just recently came off a loss against Michelle Preston in their battle on August 5th for the WBA Oceania Super Flyweight title. Since then Preston is now ranked 2nd in the WBA. The fight was close with two judges scoring Preston two rounds ahead and one having Preston only one round ahead.

Costello will be taking on Jasmine Parr in a rematch. Parr is the daughter of two famous Australian fighters including Former WBC Pro Muay Thai World Champion & former IAMTF amateur Muay Thai World Champion Angela Rivera-Parr and 10 time Muay Thai & Kickboxing World Champion John Wayne Parr. John Wayne Parr is also experienced in boxing when he won the Australian title in 2001 and defeated Anthony Mundine in Parr retirement fight in 2019.

Jasmine Parr already holds multiple titles in Muay Thai, won the Australian Boxing title against Nicila Costello on her pro boxing debut in December 2021. Parr last fought in the ring in July this year when she fought in a close battle against another New Zealander, New Zealand Amateur Champion Holly McMath.

Costello now has more wins in her record and had time to get more experience, aiming to get a different result in their rematch. Unfortunately, Costello could not get her trainer New Zealander Todd Commons to corner her in her battle against Michelle Preston. This next fight will be different which will give Costello an added boost going into the World title fight.

In the sport of boxing, there are Four Major Boxing bodies. The WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF. Alternatively, the IBO body is considered semi Major. Every other boxing body is considered a minor World title, which most times are used as a stepping stone in a boxer's career as they climb the major boxing bodies rankings.

The four major and one semi-major body at one stage did not have a big focus in women's boxing, especially before 2016. Boxing bodies like WIBA were the leading bodies for women boxing. A couple of the most famous boxers to hold the title include the Daughter of Muhammed Ali, Laila Ali in 2002, the Famous MMA fighter who defeated Ronda Rousey in 2015, Holly Holm won the title twice and many more.

Two New Zealanders have won the WIBA title so far including Tauranga-born boxer Cherneka Johnson in 2018, who went on to win the major world title IBF World Super Bantamweight title in April this year. The other New Zealander to win the title was Wellington's own Gentiane Lupi who won the title in 2015. The first ever IBF Women's world champion Daniella Smith from Northland New Zealand fought for the WIBA in 2013, however, lost to Arlene Blencowe.

Angelo Di Carlo of Ace Boxing will be promoting the event. The event is expected to take place in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia where the event will be televised on Australian TV. Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely for New Zealand TV to televise the event.

© Scoop Media

