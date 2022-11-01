Three Kiwi Fern Debutants Named To Play Against France

NRLW Premiership winner Shanice Parker and forwards Otesa Pule and Brianna Clark will make their New Zealand Test debuts in the Kiwi Ferns’ Rugby League World Cup Group B opener against France.

The match will kick off on Wednesday, November 2 at 5.00pm local time (Thursday, November 3, 6.00am NZT) at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Parker, a Grand Finalist for the Newcastle Knights, was named in coach Ricky Henry’s starting line-up and will join Page McGregor in the centres who made her Kiwi Ferns Test debut earlier this year against Mate Ma’a Tonga.

Second rower Pule and prop Clark add strength to the starting forward pack consisting of Brisbane’s Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala and Amber-Paris Hall, Māori All Stars Mya Hill-Moana and Roxette Murdoch-Masila and Gold Coast’s Georgia Hale named in lock.

NRLW Dally M winner Raecene McGregor and veteran Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly were named in the halves, while captain Krystal Rota leads from hooker.

NZ Kiwi Ferns team v France by squad number and position:

1 | Apii Nicholls (Fullback)

2 | Katelyn Vahaakolo (Wing)

21 | Shanice Parker (Centre)

4 | Page McGregor (Centre)

5 | Madison Bartlett (Wing)

3 | Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly (Five Eighth)

7 | Raecene McGregor (Halfback)

8 | Mya Hill-Moana (Prop)

9 | Krystal Rota (Hooker)

10 | Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala (Prop)

11 | Roxette Murdoch-Masila (Second Row)

12 | Amber-Paris Hall (Second Row)

13 | Georgia Hale (Loose Forward)

14 | Nita Maynard (Interchange)

16 | Charlotte Scanlan (Interchange)

18 | Otesa Pule (Interchange)

23 | Brianna Clark (Interchange)

20 | Crystal Tamarua (18th Woman)

24 | Mele Hufanga (19th Woman)

