An Exploration Of Folk Music And Home: NZTrio Announce 2023 Programme

NZTrio presents

THE HOMELAND SERIES

2023 season photography by Katherine Brook

NZTrio are thrilled to announce their 2023 programme series Homeland, celebrating the spirit of folk music and the powerful nature of human expression and experiences, through the universal language of music. Audiences will be transported to the far reaches of the globe through this musical exploration of home, with the first part of this three part series heading to Wellington, Auckland, Norsewood, and Rotorua in March.

Following a highly successful 2022 programme which saw the joyous return to a full touring schedule, Ashley Brown (cello), Amalia Hall (violin), and Somi Kim (piano) will take a deep dive into the ever-evolving genre of folk, with the music of the great Bohemian composer Antonín Dvořák at the core of this series. The impetus of different composers’ creative energies drive this musical journey, connecting us to past and future generations, with folk music’s ubiquitous influence present throughout.

"Folk music is a vital part of our society and culture, and we wanted an inclusive programme that celebrates folk-influenced music from different parts of the globe. With special commissions by some of Aotearoa’s most cherished wāhine composers, Homeland is an amalgamation of different flavours and traditions from all around the globe," - Amalia, Somi & Ashley.

The 2023 programme showcases the power and eclectic nature of folk music, beginning with Homeland 1 - Songs My Mother Taught Me. Homeland 1 will feature a new commission, that captures the spirit of Aotearoa, from accomplished New Zealand composer Eve de Castro-Robinson, as well as moving pieces from American composer Daniel Temkin, and Dvořák, imbued with Slavic folk elements. Homeland 2 - Tunes From My Home takes a musical journey through these composers' connections with their homelands, heading to Romania with Enescu, China with Chen Yi, Aotearoa with Victoria Kelly, before the final stop in Prague with Dvořák. The final in the series Homeland 3 - Dumky, will finish out the year with an exciting new work by celebrated New Zealand composer Ross Harris, as well as pieces from Ernest Bloch, Frank Martin and finally Dvořák’s famous “Dumky” Trio.

The Auckland Town Hall’s Concert Chamber continues to be the trio’s base for their annual series, with the series further expanding to include stops in even more centres including Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. NZTrio are also looking to have one of their biggest years to date, with further concerts outside of Homeland taking NZTrio to venues and festivals across Aotearoa, including Wānaka, Taupō and Nelson, and further afield to Adelaide and Melbourne.



