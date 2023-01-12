Ray O’Leary’s Everything Funny All The Time Always Goes Almost Everywhere

A Mulled Whine presents the Aotearoa tour of

RAY O’LEARY:

EVERYTHING FUNNY ALL

THE TIME ALWAYS

21 February - 18 March 2023

Christchurch | Golden Bay | Nelson | Dunedin

Hawke’s Bay | Rotorua | Tauranga

Hamilton | Whanganui | Palmerston North

New Zealand’s funniest deadpan comedian Ray O’Leary takes his brand-new comedy across the country.

Ray O’Leary is serious about jokes. If his trademark suit and tie don’t tell you he means funny business, his critical acclaim and audience responses sure do. O’Leary’s sharp writing and signature delivery have had crowds across Aotearoa doubled over with laughter, whilst he barely moves a muscle. A regular comedian on Have You Been Paying Attention? and 7 Days, O’Leary also appeared in a 2021 episode of Bill Bailey’s Patriot Brains due to make a comeback with new host Sue Perkins in 2022. He can be seen in the TV series Raised by Refugees, Golden Boy, and brand-new sketch show for kids My Favourite Dead Person for which he is also a writer. His multiple sold out shows in the NZ International Comedy Festival received rave reviews and he has twice been nominated for the prestigious Billy T James award (2020, 2017). He can be heard on the hit Dungeons and Dragons podcast Waterdeep Mountain High with Nic Sampson, Alice Snedden, Brynley Stent and Paul Williams; and the philosophy podcast Socrates Walks Into A Bar with Tim Batt and Nick Rado (Best Comedy Podcast nominee - NZ Podcast Awards, 2022). O’Leary recently opened for Rhys Darby, performed with Flight of the Conchords, and cracked over 600 gigs.

From Whanganui to sold out crowds at Auckland’s Civic Theatre, then back again (via the scenic route).

Ray O’Leary’s brand-new tour takes his nationally acclaimed wit to 10+ venues from Tauranga to Dunedin, giving Aotearoa a sneak peek at his new show before it tours to Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April, then returns to perform Auckland and Wellington for the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. On the road for four whole weeks with a back-to-back schedule, the February - March tour is a massive independent undertaking; determined to bring laughs to Golden Bay, Nelson, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hawke’s Bay, Rotorua, Tauranga, Hamilton, Palmerston North, and O’Leary’s hometown of Whanganui.

Aotearoa comedy is making waves across the globe right now - and Ray O’Leary is one of our most incomparable talents.

From the cult status of Taskmaster New Zealand in the UK to the global success of Rose Matafeo and the online comedy specials of Guy Montgomery and Urzila Carlson, Aotearoa comedy is getting a whole lot of hype. O’Leary has started making appearances on Australian television with Logie-award nominated comedy panel show The Cheap Seats and Have You Been Paying Attention? - Australia. With so much talent jam-packed into a small population, every live gig has the potential to make the next NZ comic A Pretty Big Deal. Never miss an opportunity to see Aotearoa’s best at a venue near you - you will want to say that you were there. Or you could just have a giggle, up to you.

Expect an hour of all-new, completely original jokes about things you never thought could be funny.

Everything Funny All the Time Always includes all-new whip-smart gags on some of the strangest, dark corners of everyday life. Tickets available for all venues from 12 January.

REVIEWS

“A funny man. He’s got comic timing… Great, perfect timing” – Radio Hauraki

“Very funny” – New Zealand Herald

“aw hell yeah i love this dude so glad i found him again” - YouTube commenter

“not bad ray” - another YouTube commenter

“Showed a supreme mastery of using repetition to its absolute perfection” – The Ruminator

“Showed a supreme mastery of using repetition to its absolute perfection” – The Ruminator

“Showed a supreme mastery of using repetition to its absolute perfection” – The Ruminator

AWARDS | NOMINATIONS

Best Male Comedian nominee - New Zealand Comedy Guild Awards (2022, 2021)

Best Comedy Performance on Television nominee - New Zealand Comedy Guild Awards (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019)

AK Memorial Cup Best Joke nominee - New Zealand Comedy Guild Awards (2022)

Billy T James Award nominee (2020, 2017)

Best Comedy Show WINNER - Hamilton Fringe Awards (2019)

Breakthrough Comedian WINNER - New Zealand Comedy Guild Awards (2019)

Best Comedy + Outstanding Achievement nominee - Wellington Comedy Awards (2019)

Best Newcomer WINNER - New Zealand Comedy Guild Awards (2016)

Best Comedian, Best Newcomer, Most Improved, Breakout Performer + Most Loved nominee - Wellington Comedy Awards (2016)

Ray O’Leary: Everything Funny All the Time Always

21 - 25 February | Little Andromeda, Christchurch*

1 March | The Mussel Inn, Golden Bay

3 March | The Boathouse, Nelson

4 - 5 March | New Athenaeum Theatre, Dunedin*

8 March | Common Room, Hastings

10 March | Shambles Theatre, Rotorua

11 March | 16th Avenue Theatre, Tauranga

15 March | The Meteor, Hamilton*

17 March | Whanganui Repertory Theatre, Whanganui

18 March | The Dark Room, Palmerston North*

Bookings from Eventfinda or *the venue

