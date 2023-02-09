P!nk Announces New Zealand Tour March 2024

Today, three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon P!NK announces her highly anticipated return to New Zealand with a massive tour in March, 2024.

Summer Carnival 2024 will bring P!NK to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on March 5 and Eden Park in Auckland on March 8, alongside special guests to be announced at a later date.



A message from P!NK to her fans; “I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer!! I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough!”

The announcement of P!NK’s Summer Carnival tour of New Zealand coincides with the release of her highly anticipated new album, “TRUSTFALL”, available from February 17 via RCA Records.

P!NK is a 3 time Grammy Award winner and has had six #1 albums in New Zealand, and two more that have charted in the top 5.

Produced by Live Nation, the New Zealand tour follows P!NK’s 21-city UK/European tour commencing June 7 until July 16 and her 23-city North American/Canadian tour commencing July 24 through October 9, 2023.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, February 17 – 10.00am for Auckland and 11.00am for Dunedin.

Vodafone NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets during an exclusive pre-sale commencing Monday, February 13 - 10.00am for Auckland and 11.00am for Dunedin. Head to Vodafone.co.nz/music

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during a pre-sale commencing Thursday, February 16 – 9.00am for Auckland and 10.00am for Dunedin.

For complete VIP, tour and ticket information, visit: www.livenation.co.nz

P!NK

With special guest(s)

NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2024

FORSYTH BARR STADIUM, DUNEDIN TUESDAY, MARCH 5

EDEN PARK, AUCKLAND FRIDAY, MARCH 8

General tickets on sale Friday, February 17 – Auckland 10.00am & Dunedin 11.00am

Vodafone pre-sale Auckland 10.00am Monday, February 13 until 10.00am Wednesday, February 15

Vodafone pre-sale Dunedin 11.00am Monday, February 13 until 11am Wednesday, February 15

Live Nation pre-sale Auckland 11.00am Thursday, February 16 until 9.00am Friday, February 17

Live Nation pre-sale Dunedin 12.00pm Thursday, February 16 until 10.00am Friday, February 17

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: wwwlivenation.co.nz

About P!NK

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world. In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.) Also in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Awards Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, “Walk Me Home” marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts. The track along with “Can We Pretend” scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart. At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard’s Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard’s Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released “Cover Me In Sunshine”, a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

