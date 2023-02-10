Direct From New York, The Culture, A New Australian Play, Tours New Zealand And Australia In 2023

After a successful debut run in New York, Sydney based theatre company, Powersuit Productions is bringing their brand-new Australian work home this year, to tour across Australia and New Zealand. Upcoming playwright, Laura Jackson has penned a touching and relevant two hander play called The Culture. The play is a story about deep and enduring friendship, and the pitfalls… and sometimes dangers of finding love in a modern world.

Set in Sydney Australia, the play follows the story of best friends Katie and Will who are roommates, childhood friends, podcast hosts and very single. The Culture tackles their search for romantic love and demonstrates that sometimes even those with the strongest convictions can lose themselves easily in complex new relationships. Their two very different experiences as a gay man, and a straight white woman take them through falling in love, the complexities of handling domestic violence with a loved one and ultimately test their friendship. The warmth and intimate banter between two best friends welcomes audiences into Will and Katie’s living room and into an important wider conversation.

Laura said, “Will and Katie are inseparable. Or so they thought. When Katie draws away from Will, caught in the web of a toxic relationship, Will has to put aside his own hurt, and draw on the history and the love between them to bring her safely home. We’re not afraid to tackle some tough issues including domestic violence, homophobia, and disordered eating, but at its heart this is a story about friendship. About support. About looking out for the people we love. We’re also addressing important themes with a light touch. Expect lots of laughs, a few surprises, and an ending that packs a punch.”

Critically acclaimed in New York, the production was praised for being "A spunky, fast-talking, take no prisoners twosome...Wonderful, timely, and poignant." (The Front Row Centre, NYC)

The tour will begin at the New Zealand Fringe Festival in Wellington and then continue back on home ground in Australia as part of Holden Street Theatres’ curated Adelaide Fringe Festival season. Hobart, Sydney and Melbourne dates have too been announced, with the production suggesting more dates will be released for late 2023 and 2024 in due course.

True to Powersuit Productions’ mission, The Culture features an exciting and strong lineup of female-identifying creatives at the helm of this production, including Jackson, Carly Fisher as Creative Producer and Tour Director, Natalie Low as Stage Manager, Capri Harris as Lighting Designer, Charlotte Leamon as Sound Designer and Catherine Fargher as Dramaturg.

Interviews available for interview by arrangement. Production imagery available upon request.

To arrange an interview or attend opening night please contact Aisling Brady - Publicist on M: +61 424 520 345 or E: aisling@aislingenterprises.com.au

SHOW CREDITS:

The Culture

Cast: Laura Jackson & Mina Asfour

Director: Bethany Caputo

Creative Producer and Tour Director: Carly Fisher

Dramaturg: Catherine Fargher

Lighting Designer: Capri Harris

Sound Designer: Charlotte Leamon

Stage Manager: Natalie Low

Graphic Designer: Brandon Wong

EVENT DETAILS



Wellington



Venue: FatG at Gryphon Theatre, 22 Ghuznee Street, Wellington

Season: 28th February - 4th March 2023

Show Time: 8:30pm

Prices: From $25

Bookings: https://fringe.co.nz/show/the-culture

Adelaide

Venue: The Arch at Holden Street Theatres, 32-34 Holden Street, Hindmarsh SA

Season: 7th-16th March 2023

Show Times: 7-9 March - 9:15pm | 10-12 March - 6:15pm | 11 March - 1pm | 14-16 March - 9:15pm

Prices: From $17.50

Bookings:http://www.holdenstreettheatres.com/index.php/HST-Fringe-Programs/hst-adelaide-fringe-2023/the-culture OR https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-culture-af2023

Hobart

Venue: Peacock Theatre, 77 Salamanca Place Salamanca Arts Centre, Hobart TAS

Preview: April 25th

Season: April 25th – April 29th

Show Times: 7.30pm

Prices: From $30

Bookings: https://events.humanitix.com/the-culture-hobart

Sydney

Venue: Flightpath Theatre, 9b/142 Addison Rd, Marrickville NSW

Previewing: May 3rd

Season: May 5th – May 20th 2023

Show Times: Wednesdays - Saturdays 7:30pm and Sundays 5pm

Prices: From $30 (concession), Full Price $35

Bookings: https://www.flightpaththeatre.org/whats-on/the-culture

Melbourne

Venue: Theatre Works Explosives Factory, 67 Inkerman St, St Kilda VIC

Season: June 7th June 17th 2023

Show Times: 7.30pm

Prices: From $20

Bookings: https://www.theatreworks.org.au/2023/the-culture

RUNNING TIME:

75 mins no interval

AGES:

16+

© Scoop Media

