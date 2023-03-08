GIN WIGMORE New Zealand Tour March 2023 - Two New Dates Added / Hawkes Bay Show Cancelled

Singer-songwriter GIN WIGMORE kicks off her regional tour of New Zealand tonight, with sold out shows in Gisborne, Nelson, Raglan and Leigh.

Regrettably, Gin Wigmore’s show at Black Barn in Hawke’s Bay will no longer be proceeding, due to the impact of recent weather events. The decision has been made to cancel the event, Gin looks forward to visiting the region at a later date.

All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund. If your details have changed or you have any refund enquiries, please contact your point of purchase.

However, Live Nation is delighted to announce the addition of two new dates to Gin’s tour;

Saturday, 25 March - TOTARA ST, MT MAUNGANUI

Sunday, 26 March – SWEAT SHOP BREW KITCHEN, AUCKLAND

Tickets to the newly announced shows will go on sale at 10am today, Wednesday March 8.

New Zealand rising star, Rita Mae will join Gin as special guest for all shows excluding Auckland.

Hot on the heels of her newly released single “Someone Going to Die Tonight” Gin’s unmistakable raw and raspy powerhouse vocals will exhilarate fans with her rollicking stage presence and characteristic mix of pop, rock, blues and soul when she performs around the country this month.

For over a decade, Wigmore’s gift for song-writing has produced a fulsome body of emotive and fierce hit’s such as ‘Oh My’, ‘Hey Ho’, ‘Black Sheep’ ‘Man Like That’, ‘Kill of the Night’, ‘Written In The Water’ and more recent tracks, ‘Girl Gang’, ‘Woman’ and ‘HBIC’.

Gin Wigmore first came to global attention after winning the US International Song Writing Competition at the age of 18. She was the youngest and first unsigned artist to win the Grand Prize. She also became the first New Zealand artist to sign to Island Records and has since released four albums to critical acclaim. Her first album ‘Holy Smoke’ is certified 4 x platinum and her second, ‘Gravel & Wine’ 2 x platinum. Many of her best-known tracks (‘Kill Of The Night’, ‘Black Sheep’, ‘Man Like That’, ‘Girl Gang’) have been featured in commercials, film and tv shows around the world.

Based in Los Angeles with her family, Gin who also became a US citizen is working on her new album to be released this year.

For complete tour, ticket information, visit: ginwigmoremusic.com & livenation.co.nz

GIN WIGMORE MARCH REGIONAL TOUR

Gisborne, Smash Palace Wed 8 &Thurs 9 March – SOLD OUT

Hawkes Bay, Black Barn Sat 11 March - CANCELLED

Nelson, Theatre Royal Thurs 16 & Fri 17 Mar – SOLD OUT

Raglan, Raglan Club Thurs 23 March – SOLD OUT

Mt Maunganui, Totara St – Sat 25 March – NEW SHOW

Auckland, Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen – Sun 26 March – NEW SHOW

Leigh, Leigh Sawmill Fri 31 March & Sat 1 April – SOLD OUT

© Scoop Media

