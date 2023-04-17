Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Luminaires presents Heathers the Musical - Teen Edition

Monday, 17 April 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Luminaires Charitable Trust

Heathers the Musical is a deeply moving yet comedic insight into teen issues and the dangers of living without hope, love, or empathy. Addressing the taboo issues of homophobia, suicide and the toxicity of the popularity game, this is a show that both entertains and prompts some important discussions.

Heathers is Luminaires Charitable Trust’s second major production, following the sellout success of Spamalot Young@Part in July last year. Luminaires was established by local director and creative, Franc Bol, in March 2022 to give young people supported access to the performing arts. The Trust seeks and supports those youth who otherwise may not have the opportunity to take part in or attend a full-scale theatre production.

Franc says the performing arts cultivate important attributes such as confidence, clarity of communication and presentation: “We know how beneficial the performing arts can be for young people, as it develops compassion, self-discipline, and strengthens social bonds as they work together towards a common goal. Unfortunately it is those who could benefit the most who too often miss out. We strive to break down those barriers to participation.

“Heathers was selected for our second production because of the important issues it addresses. This show will have you laughing, crying, clapping, cringing and most importantly, talking afterwards about the things that matter to young people. The things we're not supposed to talk about but really should.”

Heathers the Musical is a dark comedy with rock style musical numbers that will blow your socks off. Set in the 1980's, Heathers faces issues that still affect teens today in a dramatic, yet oddly hilarious, plot in which Veronica Sawyer manages to convince the queens of high school - the three Heathers - to let her join their clique. Life then takes a rollercoaster ride for Veronica, from the highs of popularity and the excitement of having a mysterious new boyfriend, to the terrors of accidental murder and realising she's caught in a toxic relationship.

“The cast, aged 16-20 are truly phenomenal and talented beyond their years. With a live band to accompany them, our audiences will be treated to a musical and emotional feast. You will regret it if you don’t go!”

Performances are this Thursday to Saturday, 20-22nd April, at McCombs Performing Arts Centre, Cashmere High School. Tickets start at just $20 and can be booked at: https://events.humanitix.com/heathers

© Scoop Media

Find more from Luminaires Charitable Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
