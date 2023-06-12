Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Melinda Szymanik Awarded 2023 Shanghai Writing Residency

Monday, 12 June 2023, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Michael King Writers' Centre

After a break in the residency exchange programme due to the global pandemic, we are very happy to announce that, Melinda Szymanik has been selected as the fourth New Zealand writer to join the Shanghai Writers’ Association’s International Writing Programme.

This opportunity is available through a partnership between the Michael King Writers Centre, the New Zealand China Friendship Society, the Shanghai Writers’ Association and the Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Melinda will join writers from eight other countries around the world for two months in Shanghai in September and October this year. The writers receive free accommodation in an inner-city apartment, a small stipend for living expenses and air travel.

Since the exchange began in 2013 four Chinese writers have enjoyed a residency at the Michael King Writers Centre. In 2013 Huo Yan, a young writing star from Beijing, took up the first Fellowship and in 2015 acclaimed novelist Xiao Bai from Shanghai was the second resident and Yin Jian Ling, a poet, essayist, novelist and literary critic, was the 2017 resident. In 2019 Sun Wei, described as one of China’s most original and leading voices came to the centre for her residency.

In 2014 Alison Wong was the first New Zealand writer selected to join the international writers’ programme in Shanghai – Heidi North Bailey followed on in 2016 and Frances Edmond in 2018.

Michael King Writers Centre Chair Melanie Laville-Moore says, ‘After a Covid-forced hiatus, the Michael King Writers Centre Trust is delighted that its longstanding, reciprocal partnership with the NZ China Friendship Society is once again up and running. We warmly congratulate Melinda Syzmanik on her forthcoming residency to Shanghai’.

Chris Lipscombe, National President of New Zealand China Friendship Society said, 'Melinda is an award-winning poet and author of stories for young people. During her residency she will have ample opportunity to soak up the sights and sounds of modern Shanghai, as well as explore the city's cultural and historical undercurrents. Our Society is excited to extend this opportunity to Melinda and we look forward to hearing about her experiences in Shanghai on her return.'

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Michael King Writers' Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 