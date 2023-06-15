Transforming Waste Into Fashion: Auckland Students Redefine Sustainability At Eye On Nature Wearable Arts

Auckland's young artists and designers are making a bold statement on sustainability as they transform waste materials into breath-taking works of art for the highly anticipated Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show.

Hosted by the Beautification Trust, the annual competition invites primary and secondary school students from across Auckland to design and construct eco-friendly wearable art, vying for a prize pool of $3,500 for their schools.

This year's theme, ‘Waste’, challenges students to creatively address the urgent issue of waste and its impact on the environment. Through their artistic creations, the students will convey powerful statements about over-consumption, fast fashion and pollution.

According to the UN Environment Programme, the equivalent of one rubbish truck of textiles is burned or landfilled every second. If nothing changes, by 2050 the fashion industry will use up a quarter of the world’s carbon budget.

"The fashion industry has a significant impact on the environment, and the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show provides a creative platform for our young people to reimagine sustainable fashion,” said Sterling Ruwhiu, Community Programmes Manager of the Beautification Trust.

The Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show not only showcases the students' incredible artistic talent, but also encourages critical thinking about material sourcing, recyclability, and decomposition. By considering the entire life cycle of their creations, students learn through hands-on experience about sustainable choices and responsible consumption.

“By transforming waste materials into stunning wearable art, these tamariki and rangatahi are inspiring us all think differently about fashion consumption and get innovative with waste,” said Ruwhiu.

Taking place at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau on Thursday 22 June, the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show promises an unforgettable evening filled with awe-inspiring fashion creations, innovative designs, and a celebration of sustainability.

Tickets start from just $10. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit beautification.org.nz/wearable.

[ENDS]

For media passes and interview requests, please contact:

Louise Beuvink, Marketing & Communications Manager, Beautification Trust

027 255 4089, louise.beuvink@beautification.org.nz

Members of the media are invited to attend the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show and discover the remarkable fusion of sustainability and fashion. This is an excellent opportunity to witness the creativity and passion of Auckland's young people.

Note: High-resolution images and additional event details are available upon request.

Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show 2023 - Quick Information

Date: Thursday 22 June, 2023

Time: 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Venue: BNZ Theatre at Vodafone Events Centre, 770 Great South Rd, Manukau

Ticket prices:

General admission - $15

Child (under 18) - $10

Family (2 adults & 2 children OR 1 adult & 3 children) - $40

Short URL: https://www.beautification.org.nz/wearable

Full ticket link: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/eye-on-nature-wearable-arts-fashion-show-2023/auckland/manukau-city

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/265586805867616/

About the Beautification Trust

The Beautification Trust is a charitable trust established in 2001. Their mission is to connect and empower communities to learn, love and look after our environment.

The Beautification Trust coordinates environmental education, community events and beautification projects all over South and East Auckland.

Find out more at https://www.beautification.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

