Seasonal Editions Of International Bestselling New Bum Series Hit Stores Simultaneously In NZ, Australia, US And UK

With trick or treating and Christmas shopping just around the corner, the hero of the New Bum! books is going all seasonal!

And when bestselling kiwi author-illustrator team Dawn McMillan and Ross Kinnaird get in on the act, fun takes over from Halloween frights and being polite to the rellies over Christmas lunch.

In My Bum is SO SPOOKY!, a special pumpkin uniform gives Red Pants Boy what it takes to scare some lollies out of the neighbours. Then he and his vampire-costumed cousins round off the night with a ghostly surprise (no spoiler!).

Meanwhile something isn’t right at Christmas. Our boy’s bum is too plain, and he imagines all the ways he could decorate it — with Christmas stockings, a tree, or snowflakes that glow in the night? Then he thinks again. Is having a decorated bum the most important thing at Christmas time? Santa may just have the answer.

These seasonal specials have hit bookstores simultaneously in New Zealand, Australia, the US and the UK this week. The New Bum series has already sold well over 1.5 million copies worldwide.

The authors

Dawn McMillan is the much-loved author of numerous children’s books including the previous books in the New Bum! series, Doctor Grundy’s Undies and the latest in her nature series, There’s a Moa in the Moonlight. She lives in Waiomu, north of Thames.

Ross Kinnaird is an illustrator and designer whose books have been published around the world, many of them in collaboration with Dawn. He lives close to the water on Auckland’s North Shore.

© Scoop Media

