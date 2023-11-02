Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dan Gardner climbs to Bluff Hill stage win and lead in the SBS Bank Tour of Southland

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: SBS Bank Tour of Southland

2/11/2023 - A second quality climbing performance in as many days has helped Dan Gardner into both a stage win and the tour lead on the 2023 SBS Bank Tour of Southland.

The New Zealand-based Englishman, who finished third on yesterday’s Remarkables stage, backed that up with an outstanding ascent of the iconic Bluff Hill at the end of the fifth stage today.

Gardner (PRV-Pista Corsa) leads overall by 35sec from Arthur Meyer (Oxford Edge), with Joe Cooper (Central Benchmakers-Willbike) in third place at 43sec and the leading over 35 rider.

“It’s a complete bonus,” Gardner said.

“I love the Tour of Southland. It’s what I’ve been looking forward to all year. It’s very special to be in New Zealand and wearing the leader’s jersey and just being welcomed by everyone.”

As he crossed the finish line at the end of the 154km stage from Invercargill through eastern and southern Southland to a misty Motupōhue stage finish, Gardner pointed to the heavens to acknowledge his late father, the man who got him excited about cycling and cheered him on during many climbs earlier in his career.

“It means a lot to me because I’m a long way from home. I come from London in the UK and I moved over here two years ago. Everyone knows Bluff and it feels like a welcoming - you come up that climb and everyone is shouting you on. It feels quite emotional, it feels like I’m really starting to belong in New Zealand and that means a lot.”

Earlier in the day, the powerful trio of Ollie Jones (PowerNet), Ben Oliver (Creation Signs-MitoQ) and Frenchman Leo-Paul Jamin were able to break away and put a fright into the peloton.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

With intermittent rain falling for the first time this week, the riders got a small taste of what Southland tours can provide, but there wasn’t enough wind to really challenge the riders and they had to create their own challenges by charging their way through the stage.

“There were three pretty threatening riders up the road, but there was enough firepower and enough cohesion amongst the other teams to bring it within reach,” Gardner said.

“My bunch of 18 and 19-year-olds just got on the front and rode their hearts out into the bottom of Bluff. We came in close to the break and then it was just up to me to ride as hard as I could around that steep corner on Bluff. I couldn’t be happier.”

Gardner’s team delivered him to the bottom of the climb just 25sec behind the leaders and from there he went to work.

“Mentally, it’s nice to have people right in front of you to just to keep tabs on how you are doing. I knew I felt good. We reeled them in halfway through and then it was just a matter of getting in my own head and getting as much power out as I possible could by stamping on the pedals,” he said.

“I knew as soon as I sat down I’d lose speed so it was a matter of staying out of the saddle and embracing the burn for as long as possible.”

Gardner has plenty of faith in his young team of Cambridge and Auckland-based riders to help him defend the orange jersey over the final two days of the tour, including tomorrow’s tough 151km stage from Invercargill to Gore.

“These are guys who are going to be winning stages on this tour in years to come so this is a great opportunity for them and I know they can do it,” he said.

Today saw a shakeup of the jerseys, with Camden Feint (Oxford Edge) taking over the under 23 lead after Nate Pringle was involved in a crash early in the stage.

Ollie Jones was rewarded for his efforts in the break with the Most Combative jersey, while Max Campbell (C Brown Builders-Olphert Contracting) won back the King of the Mountains jersey he lost yesterday and Nick Kergozou (Transport Engineering Southland-Deep South) retained the Sprint Ace jersey.

Hayden Strong (Japanese team-Daiken Ray White), who finished third behind Gardner and Craig Oliver (Transport Engineering Southland-Deep South) on the stage, won the Kini Trophy as the first Cycling Southland rider across the line.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SBS Bank Tour of Southland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 