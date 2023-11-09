Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comedy Legend Jerry Seinfeld Returns To New Zealand For Two Arena Shows

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: TEG Dainty

Paul Dainty for TEG DAINTY announced today that legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to New Zealand with a new show in June 2024. The tour will travel to Auckland and Christchurch with tickets going on sale on Friday 17 November at 12 noon from Ticketmaster and Ticketek, respectively.

Jerry Seinfeld’s first ever New Zealand show at Spark Arena in 2017 was an instant sell-out, and fans are advised to purchase tickets immediately to secure their chance to see the comedy master live onstage. We are thrilled to announce his return, and Seinfeld is equally happy to be back, saying “I am very excited to return to New Zealand, for my first ever performance in Christchurch, and to see more of such a beautiful country.”

JERRY SEINFELD NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:

Ø Monday 24 JuneAuckland, Spark ArenaTickets available from Ticketmaster
Ø Wednesday 26 JuneChristchurch, Wolfbrook ArenaTickets available from Ticketek

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS GO ON SALE ON FRIDAY 17 NOVEMBER FROM 12 NOON.

Visit www.tegdainty.com

Paul Dainty AO, President, and CEO of TEG Dainty, expressed his delight in welcoming Seinfeld back to New Zealand, saying, "We are thrilled to have Jerry Seinfeld return, and to add one Christchurch show to the tour run. He is, without a doubt, the world's most renowned and accomplished stand-up comedian. This tour provides an opportunity for New Zealand audiences to witness the mastery of his craft."

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed, and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children’s book (Halloween). He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

