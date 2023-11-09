Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Boys Season Four Reveals First Look Of Butcher (Karl Urban) And Homelander (Anthony Starr) In Teaser Art

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Prime TV

Oi, lads, did you miss us? Prime Video has released first-look teaser art of Billy Butcher, portrayed by Karl Urban, and Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr, from the upcoming Season Four of The Boys, following the explosive season finale of Gen V, where fans got to see Butcher and Homelander’s surprise cameos. The Emmy-nominated global hit series will return in 2024 and stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

ABOUT

THE BOYS

The Boys

is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes,

The Boys

, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

The Boys

is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

LIFESTYLE


 
