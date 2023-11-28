Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Circa Theatre Is Proud To Announce The Launch Of The 2024 Show Programme

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Circa Theatre

We are happy to be celebrating our upcoming 2024 theatre season with you.


Don't miss out on a great 2024 show line up. We have curated a season of over 23 plays as well as participating in the New Zealand Fringe Festival and New Zealand Festival of Arts.

We have theatre that will captivate, challenge, and inspire. From princesses to politics to Matariki magic, there is a wide variety of genres and topics to mesmerise and enchant every audience.


The year kicks off with Treasure Island - The Pantomime reprise – continuing the ever-popular show sensation, where audiences set sail with orphan Jim, his dog Patch and Aunt Peggy leggy to find the pirate treasure! There’s overboard gags, tropical references and salty shanties perfect for children and some that will elicit a jolly yo-ho-ho from adults in the audience.

https://www.circa.co.nz/package/treasure-island-the-pantomime/.

Step back in time to a bygone era of glamour and elegance – with a twist, The Supper Club starring Ali Harper and directed by Ian Harman commences 20 Jan. Tickets are on sale now https://www.circa.co.nz/package/the-supper-club/..

For a comedy of magic, mezcal and mates check out Lads on the Island which starts 3 Feb, by Sam Brooks and starring Finley Hughes and Reon Bell. https://www.circa.co.nz/package/lads-on-the-island/

We welcome back improv! Re-introducing the Poprox Improv Comedy Nights every last Sunday of the month, starting Sunday 28th January to Sunday 28th November 2024. Enjoy the one-of-a-kind immersive comedy experience in Circa Theatre Bar and Restaurant, with award winning comedians, seating, snacks and drinks for an evening you won’ forget. https://www.circa.co.nz/package/poprox-improv-comedy-nights/

This is just a snapshot of what’s to come. Join us for this fantastic line up and enjoy a year of theatre with friends and whānau. Your year of theatre awaits.

Keep an eye out for our NZSL and audio described performances, and ‘choose your price nights’, making shows affordable for everyone.

Download the 2024 Circa Programme here:
https://www.circa.co.nz/package/2020-season-programme/

###

During this year’s Panto Christmas season, Circa Theatre is supporting Chapman Tripp and the Wellington City Mission and collecting Christmas gifts for those less fortunate. Toys and goods can be placed under the Christmas tree in the Circa Theatre Bar and Restaurant foyer, or you can also donate online at

www.circa.co.nz/2023-at-circa/donate-this-christmas/

