Red Bull Hardline Tasmania Full Rider List

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 8:47 am
Press Release: Red Bull Hardline

 Celebrating 10 years since its beginning in the Welsh hills, Red Bull Hardline will welcome thousands of bike fans to Maydena Bike Park, Tasmania on 24th February, 2024.

Widely recognised as the toughest downhill mountain bike race in the world, Red Bull Hardline demands absolutely everything from the most skilled downhill riders. For those competing in Tasmania, this event will be a new course with new challenges to face.

The invite-only event includes 26 riders who will compete in both the Australia and UK competitions, and 12 wild card riders who will compete only in Australia.

2024 RIDER LIST

Ronan Dunne (IRL)Thomas Genon (BEL)
Gee Atherton (UK)Reed Boggs (USA)
Jackson Goldstone (CAN)Juan Diego ‘Johny’ Salido (MEX)
Bernard Kerr (UK)Tahnee Seagrave (UK)
Laurie Greenland (UK)Louise-Anna Ferguson (UK)
Kade Edwards (UK)Cami Nogueira (ARG)
Brook MacDonald (NZL)Hannah Bergemann (US)
Charlie Hatton (UK)Casey Brown (CAN)
Kaos Seagrave (UK)Theo Erlangsen (SA)
Adam Brayton (UK)Matteo Iniguez (FRA)
Craig Evans (UK)David McMillan (AUS)
Camilo Sanchez (COL)Tomas Lemoine (FRA)
Gaetan Vige (FRA)Mark Wallace (CAN)

TASMANIA WILD CARD RIDERS

Baxter Maiwald (AUS)Dan Booker (AUS)
Sam Gale (NZL)Ed Masters (NZL)
Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)Remy Morton (AUS)
George Brannigan (NZL)Loïc Bruni (FRA)
Connor Fearon (AUS)Darcy Coutts (AUS)
Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)Gracey Hemstreet (CAN)
Australia and New Zealand riders make up many of the wild cards picks including Brook ‘the Bulldog’ Macdonald, Remy Morton and Harriet Burbidge-Smith from Canberra.

Red Bull MTB Athlete Harriet Burbidge-Smith shares her excitement to be chosen as a wild card rider. “Red Bull Hardline is the pinnacle event for MTB riders. I am truly so excited to see Australia host this in 2024 and in a location like Tasmania. It will no doubt come with its challenges, but this is what us riders train and work so hard for.”

Minister for Stadia and Events Tasmania, Nic Street said, “Red Bull Hardline has a global reputation for being the ultimate test in downhill mountain biking. Tasmania has long been a bucket list destination for mountain biking because of our unique environment and hospitality and now the best in the world are coming to prove themselves at Maydena. “I am confident that this is set to be the best Red Bull Hardline yet.”

To keep up to date on all the latest information on Red Bull Hardline including ticket availability, event updates and course updates visit www.redbull.com/hardline and join the conversation @RedBullAU using #RedBullHardline

