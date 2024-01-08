Bowls Nationals Enters Final Stages In Garden City

The 2024 Summerset Bowls National Championships has reached the post section stage of the Open Disability Singles, the Open Women’s Singles and the Open Men’s Pairs.

It’s the biggest National Bowls Championships in over a decade, with over 800 individual bowlers descending on the Garden City of Christchurch to contest six disciplines from the 2nd to the 9th of January.

The Open Disability Singles is down to the round of the last 32. Lynda Bennett, who was the lead in the open disability Champion Pairs team qualified safely, as did big names in the para bowls world such as Steve Delaney and Darron Wolland.

The Open Women’s Singles has reached the round of the last 64.

Defending champion Selina Goddard heads a strong field, with other names to watch out for including Canadian internationals Kelly McKerihen and Emma Boyd.

Former dual internationals and dual national title holders Dale Rayner and Sandra Keith have also qualified. Young gun Briar Atkinson who is in a fine vein of form will also be likely to feature at the ‘pointy end’ of the post section.

The Open Men’s Pairs has reached the round of the last 128

Last years Champions Gary Lawson and Tony Grantham head the field, but a number of other teams will also threaten. The newly crowned New Zealand Singles Champion Aiden Takarua has teamed up with Tom Taiaroa and will be a threat. Chris Le Lievre and Nick Cahill, Lance Pascoe and Jamie Hill, Ryan Bester and Dale McWhinney Shillington, Shannon McIlroy and Kelvin Scott and Richard Hocking and Barry Williams are just a few of the very strong combinations that may end the event as the 2024 Champions.

