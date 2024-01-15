Get Ready For A Dazzling Display Of Talent With The Auckland International Buskers Festival

The 24th Auckland International Buskers Festival kicks off next week with a spectacular showcase of incredibly skilled performers coming from across the world, all taking to the streets over Auckland Anniversary Weekend, from 26 – 29 January.

The four day festival will take place across pitch sites at Te Komititanga Square (Lower Queen Street), Eastern Viaduct (Viaduct Harbour) and Karanga Plaza (Wynyard Quarter/Red Bull Cliff Diving Activation Area) for free whānau friendly summer entertainment. Make sure to bring a hat, sunscreen and cash to support the performers!

Buskers will be available from 22 January onwards for on the ground interviews in studio or on Auckland’s Waterfront to show off their remarkable skills and to chat about all things busking.

Joining the already announced performers Heromacro, Sammy Showtime, El Diabolero and Paul Klaass is:

Yldor (Catalonia) – Enter a world of enchanting illusions with Yldor in a magical circus atmosphere. Witness the artistry of a skilled cyclist, a graceful dancer and a sturdy base for acrobatics and pirouettes.

Floor Legendz (NZ/Portugal/Morocco/France) – Get ready for a whirlwind of laughter and gravity-defying moves with Floor Legendz – a dynamic breakdance, acrobatic, and comedy extravaganza that’s been wowing audiences worldwide.

Compania JoCa (Germany) – A show of extraordinary artistic level, wrapped in a humorous theatrical play, Compania JoCa bring their dance, acrobatics, Cyr wheel(s), hand balancing skills.

www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL BUSKERS FESTIVAL 2024

Dates: Fri 26 – Mon 29 January 2024

Shows running: Friday 12 – 2PM & 5pm-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 12PM – 8PM and Monday 12PM – 6PM

Location: Te Komititanga Square (Lower Queen Street), Eastern Viaduct (Viaduct Harbour) and Karanga Plaza (Wynyard Quarter/Red Bull Cliff Diving Activation Area)

The Festival is proudly supported by Auckland Council and Crackerjack Events.

