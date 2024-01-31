A Journey Through Boundless Musical Landscapes In NZTrio’s 2024 Programme

NZTrio presents THE TRIPTYCH SERIES

One of New Zealand’s most dynamic and acclaimed chamber ensembles, NZTrio, He Taonga Wairere are delighted to unveil their 2024 concert series, Triptych, inviting audiences nationwide to embark on a musical journey that transcends boundaries and challenges preconceptions of classical music.

Continuing their exploration of diverse musical landscapes following a triumphant and packed 2023, Ashley Brown (cello), Amalia Hall (violin), and Somi Kim (piano) present their three part concert series, taking place in May, September, October and November. The Triptych Series celebrates discovery, curiosity, reflection, and pure joy.

“Our 2024 ‘Triptych’ series presents intentionally curated concerts that we hope will raise eyebrows. We want to continue challenging preconceived ideas of what a classical concert can be by slamming together classic impassioned masterpieces with some kooky lesser-known works, alongside super-fresh compositions from Aotearoa and scintillating new pieces from around the world. We’re stoked to be taking this wonderful music on tour and sharing it with you all.” say Somi, Amalia and Ashley.

In the first performances of the year NZTrio are thrilled to be joined by founding member Sarah Watkins as guest pianist for the Unquiet Dream series, while Somi Kim takes parental leave. Unquiet Dream will be a journey through the contrasting musical landscapes of four distinctive composers, with the fluctuating rhythmic and harmonic textures of Benjamin Britten, an enigmatic exploration of reflection, identity, and transformation by Lera Auerbach, a new piece from Chris Cree Brown that embraces the sounds of Aotearoa, before finishing with Felix Mendelssohn’s rich and expressive work. Unquiet Dream will head to nine centres in May.

Later in the year in the second programme Untrodden Ways, discover worlds filled with expression, profound emotions and rich colour with astounding works from Felix Mendelssohn, Reuben Jelleyman, Jennifer Higdon and Arno Babadjanian. Closing out the 2024 programme is Untamed Hope, where brilliance and fearlessness shine in impassioned and powerful works from Fanny Mendelssohn, Joan Tower, Eva Bedggood and Ethel Smyth.

2024 is set to see NZTrio perform in even more regions throughout the country and abroad. The Triptych Series will take audiences everywhere from Whitianga to Adelaide and beyond, on a musical adventure where every note tells a story, and every chord resonates with the shared human experience.

Tickets and more information at: www.nztrio.com/event-directory

