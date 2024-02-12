25 Years In The Making: One NZ Warriors 2024 Heritage Jersey To Take Its Place In History

Today, in a historic celebration of a quarter-century alliance, One NZ proudly unveiled the 2024 One NZ Warriors Heritage Jersey—a timeless symbol of their enduring partnership with the Warriors.

Marking the 25th year of One NZ's naming sponsorship of the team and coinciding with the club’s 30th season, this year’s Heritage Jersey was revealed at a media event held at Go Media Stadium Mount Smart.

A nostalgic tribute to the club's founding year in 1995, this year’s jersey mirrors the iconic design of the inaugural Away Jersey, which is arguably one of the fan favourites of all the jerseys in the team’s history.

The 2024 Heritage Jersey boasts a retro collar and a Warriors badge on the chest. What fans will notice is the omission of the One NZ logo from the front of the jersey - a deliberate decision taken by the team’s naming sponsor so that this year’s jersey replicates the original.

"The One NZ and Warriors sponsorship is about so much more than a logo on the front of the jersey. We are two great organisations that have united for the last 25 years to create something special. A community, a legacy and a deep bond. It's been 25 years in the making for us and today we are really proud to unveil this iconic heritage jersey to celebrate this,” said Jason Paris, CEO One NZ.

The decision to step back from the limelight and allow the jersey to stand alone as a symbol of heritage and shared history underscores One NZ's dedication to honouring the team's roots and celebrating its evolution. It's a bold move, symbolising One NZ’s passion for the team. This partnership is about being an integral part of the Warriors' story, showing the fans that One NZ is behind the team and the community as much as they are.

“We can never say enough about One New Zealand as a partner and what has been created with our 2024 Heritage Jersey just adds another layer to the relationship and what the organisation stands for,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“For One New Zealand to protect the integrity of our history in this way is so selfless, speaking volumes for the strength of our exceptional partnership. It’s a huge year for us marking our 30th season in existence and also celebrating and appreciating what One New Zealand has meant to us for a quarter of a century.”

In an era where corporate logos often dominate the visual landscape of sports, this move represents a forward-thinking approach that places a premium on the emotional connection between fans, the team, and the sponsor. By setting aside the spotlight, One NZ is not only disrupting their own approach to sponsorship but challenging the broader landscape of corporate sponsorships in sports, demonstrating that a logo-free jersey can carry far more weight in the hearts of fans than a prominently placed brand emblem.

One NZ's dedication to fan engagement is apparent in initiatives like the "One New Zealand Home Base," an intimate mini grandstand on the sidelines bringing fans closer to the action. While campaigns like "One Big Fan" and changing their network banner to "Up the Wahs" underscore a commitment to humanising the brand and connecting with fans on a personal level. Beyond this, One NZ provides multiple opportunities for fans to connect with the team through promotions, competitions and content. This season will be no different.

As the 2024 season approaches One NZ stands with the entire Warriors community – this year will be our year!

The eagerly awaited 2024 Heritage Jersey, featuring Dynasty Sport’s cutting-edge Ecotek fabric made from ethically sourced recycled plastic bottles, will be available for purchase by One New Zealand Warriors Members from midday today with general on sale from 10:00 AM on Wednesday 14 February. The jersey is priced at $160 and is available via the official Warriors Store, Dynasty Sport, and authorised retailers. The 2024 Heritage Jersey gives fans the chance to wear a piece of history, thirty seasons in the making.

