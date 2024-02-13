Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

National Kiwi Hatchery Welcomes Milestone 2,500th Chick

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 11:23 am
Press Release: National Kiwi Hatchery

In an egg-cellent achievement for Kiwi repopulation efforts, Ngāi Tahu Tourism’s National Kiwi Hatchery is celebrating the hatching of its 2,500th kiwi chick. This significant milestone comes hot on the heels of a cracking, record-breaking season in 2023, during which the hatchery successfully brought 153 kiwi chicks into the world.


The Rotorua-based National Kiwi Hatchery recently relocated to a purpose-built facility on the grounds of Agrodome, where expanded outdoor crèche facilities and improvements have allowed the team to significantly ramp up its ongoing conservation and repopulation efforts of the beloved national taonga.

Business Manager of National Kiwi Hatchery, Emma Bean says, “Welcoming the 2500th member into our whānau is a very proud moment for the facility, and testament to the dedication of our team in preserving the national manu of Aotearoa. We're excited to share this wonderful news with everyone!

"It’s an important opportunity to raise awareness of New Zealand’s threatened species that are in rapid decline in the wild, and to learn about the important work the National Kiwi Hatchery is doing to care for and protect kiwi."


Manuhiri (visitors) are invited to visit the new-and-improved facility and meet the new addition now, with official opening festivities taking place in March - more information to come.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Kiwi Hatchery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 