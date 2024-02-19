A Roaring Success For Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival

Asian Events Trust organised a triumphant return for Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival after a two-year hiatus. The festival, held on 18 February at the waterfront, captivated a record-breaking crowd of enthusiastic attendees who revelled in the vibrant festivities and exceptional culinary experiences.

Chair of the Asian Events Trust, Linda Lim, estimated just over 10,000 people had come along to the festivities on Sunday. Around 12,000 people flocked to the waterfront for the fireworks on Saturday night.

“We had record crowds for Festival Day. It was by far the biggest it’s ever been.”

She says the Asian Food Market in Shed 6 and the cultural performances in TSB Arena were the biggest hits.

“The food market is always a crowd favourite, but this year TSB Arena was also packed with people enjoying the craft stalls and performances on the stage. It was a great celebration.”

Linda says it was a massive change from a year ago.

“It was hit or miss; we weren’t sure it could go ahead. Thankfully, we secured an awesome sponsor in Lee Kum Kee, and we’re very grateful. It was the perfect partnership and made for a great event.”

“We’re so glad to have been able to put on the festival once again, and it’s clear Wellington wanted it,” says Linda.

“We hope to be back again next year - bigger and better!”

Lee Kum Kee, a globally renowned company offering authentic Asian sauces and condiment, was the principal sponsor of this year’s event.

Christine Lau, Associate Business Development Director of Lee Kum Kee says, “We are delighted to support Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival and witnessed its resounding success. The festival showcased a stunning display of cultural traditions and brought together diverse communities to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It provided a platform for Lee Kum Kee to share our passion for authentic Asian cuisine and culture with the Wellington community. We are proud to have played a part in this remarkable celebration.”

One of the festival’s highlights was the Lee Kum Kee stall where festival goers had the opportunity to experience the authentic flavours of Asian cuisine. Alongside high-quality sauces and condiments on sale, attendees had the opportunity to take a photo with the Lee Kum Kee Panda mascot to go in the draw to win a Lee Kum Kee hamper.

Lucky purchasers of Lee Kum Kee products on the day also walked away with a free goody bag containing a recipe card and some of Lee Kum Kee’s new ready sauces.

2024 Lunar New Year Festival, 17 & 18 February 2024 at TSB Arena and Shed 6, Wellington. The full festival programme is available at www.lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung invented oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province of China. With a glorious history of over 135 years, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust. Lee Kum Kee offers more than 300 types of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries and regions. Please visit http://www.LKK.com/ for further details.

