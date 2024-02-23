Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Awards Paused For Creative Recharge

The organisers of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Awards have opted to take a hiatus in 2024 to rejuvenate and restructure the program after 27 prosperous years. This break aims to refresh and invigorate the initiative, ensuring its future as a significant tribute to Kiwi creativity in the arts.

"We've chosen to pause this year to replenish our energy and uphold the enduring importance of this homage to Kiwi artistic innovation," says Peter Nation, CEO of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society.

These prestigious awards spotlight and honour artworks embodying the "number 8 wire" spirit, showcasing innovation, resourcefulness, and the essence of New Zealand. Artists are annually challenged to create artworks using No 8 wire and other agricultural materials. Following the hiatus in 2024, the Awards are scheduled to resume in 2025 with a fresh perspective.

This presents a unique sponsorship opportunity for organisations and businesses wanting to align with the art world and the ethos of number 8 wire. "We're excited about potentially engaging new sponsors for 2025 who share our enthusiasm for creativity, problem-solving, and the celebration of New Zealand's can-do spirit," says Nation.

Interested sponsors are encouraged to contact the New Zealand National Fieldays Society for more information. The society aims to finalise all major sponsorships in the coming months.

About the New Zealand National Fieldays Society

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society was created in 1968 to bring town and country together and to advance agriculture for the benefit of New Zealand through collaborative leadership in innovation, education, and globalisation.

The Society owns Fieldays and operates the Mystery Creek Events Centre, supports education through grants and scholarships and gives back to the community through its charitable activities.

