2024 Northpower Wild Kiwi Looms – Entries Encouraged

Saturday, 24 February 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Total Sport and Northpower

Northlanders are being encouraged to register for Northland’s premier multi-sport event - the 2024 Northpower Wild Kiwi.

Total Sport’s Mark Fordham says his aim of attracting 1000 entrants to the Whangārei Heads event remains and he hopes 2024 will be the year his team gets closer to that goal.

“The Northpower Wild Kiwi has become a landmark multisport event in Te Tai Tokerau in recent years because it is a family friendly occasion, with plenty of distances to choose from and for the second year, a 1km kids dash for the youngsters,” says Mr Fordham.

“Total Sport’s drive is to encourage more Kiwis to get active and outdoors. Having a multitude of events at the Northpower Wild Kiwi provides something for everyone. We see the MILD Kiwi as the ideal introduction to Multisport that can be tackled in a team or individually. It includes a 5km sea kayak, an 18km mountain bike (MTB) and a 10km run.”

The Wild Kiwi Multisport is for teams or individuals (from 14 years and up) and comprises a 10km sea kayak, 25km MTB and 14km run to the finish line. Run/walk events include 8km, 15km and half-marathon (21km) options.

Northpower’s General Manager of People and Capability Andrea O’Brien says over 100 Northpower staff from multiple offices between Wellington to Northland will compete this year.

“Once again, people can expect to a see sea of Northpower’s bright orange t-shirts and smiling faces throughout the course and at the finish line,” says Ms O’Brien.

“We love getting out amongst our community, working with Total Sport to bring a great event to Northland and supporting the Bream Head Conservation Trust along the way. Like Mark and his team, we would love to see a record number of entrants there on March 16.”

Northpower began encouraging staff to enter off-road events in 2018 as a way of improving wellbeing and staff, their whānau and friends have embraced the opportunity, particularly amongst the stunning scenery the Northpower Wild Kiwi courses cover in Whangārei Heads.

To find out more check out:

www.thewildkiwi.co.nz

www.thewildkiwi.co.nz/event-start-times

www.breamheadtrust.nz

www.northpower.com

