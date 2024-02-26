A Documentary Theatre Production Showcasing Real Stories And Struggles Of Immigrants Living In New Zealand

South Arts Collective Presents:

We, The Outsiders at New Athenaeum Theatre

16th - 17th March, 2024

Combining performative storytelling, verbatim renditions, and multimedia elements, We, The Outsiders is a 55-minute documentary theatre production that recites the joys, pains, unspoken struggles, and lasting impacts of life as an immigrant.

“Many times it doesn’t feel like a show at all, but a conversation with close friends.” - Shemaia Dixon, Theatreview.

Founded by Chilean actor/director Romina Meneses, South Arts Collective returns with its latest show, We, The Outsiders, in collaboration with Believable Arts Management. Following a sold-out season at BATS Theatre, Wellington, We, The Outsiders will run twice from the 16th - 17th of March at the New Athenaeum Theatre at 4 PM.

This captivating show unveils the beauty of what it means to take a different direction in life but does not shy away from previously unspoken truths and issues that prevail in New Zealand’s migrant community. Utilising both the good and the bad together, this show brings audiences deeper into the largely untouched reality of migration in present-day New Zealand.

NZ Theatre Maker David O’Donnell says: “This theatrically inventive new play blows apart the stereotypes of migration to Aotearoa with an honest and sensitive portrayal of migrant stories.”

An anthology of true stories taken from real immigrants living in Aotearoa. Brought to life on the stage with the assistance of a spellbinding original music score and dynamic lighting. A beautifully unique experience for those who may not know much about immigration, and hauntingly familiar to those who do. This show has something for everyone.

“Some of these stories are happy, some are sad and all of them are important… Additionally, New Zealanders who aren’t immigrants need to see this show” - Shemaia Dixon, Theatreview.

We, The Outsiders stands as a passionate and deeply important representation of our wider migrant community.

“It’s certainly a refreshing feeling, to see a graduate work buoyed and sustained by so many supporting testimonies and rising triumphantly out of that collectivity.” - Cordy Black, Theatreview.

Full Price: $22

Concession: $18

4:00PM, 16th - 17th of March 2024.

New Athenaeum Theatre, Dunedin.

Book tickets at dunedinfringe.nz

Contact Information:

South Arts Collective – southartscollective@gmail.com

Instagram - @southartscollective

Facebook - South Arts Collective

