Wellington City Residents Free Day For Te Papa’s Dinosaurs Of Patagonia Exhibition

Wellington City residents will be able to enjoy a free day at Te Papa’s Ngā Taniwha o Rūpapa | Dinosaurs of Patagonia exhibition next week.

Wellington City Council is a founding partner, and has proudly supported Te Papa for over 20 years.

As part of their partnership with Wellington City Council, Te Papa hosts an annual residents day where everyone who lives in Wellington City can enjoy a major exhibition free of charge.

This year, the free day is on Tuesday 12 March from 10am-6pm, with the exhibition having a timed entry and session time allocations.

Tickets can only be collected on the day, and in the past, free day has been extremely popular, and entry tickets go fast – so get in early.

Who is eligible?

The event is open to Wellington City residents to acknowledge Council's support of Te Papa.

Residents living in rental properties in Wellington City are also eligible for free entry.

Hutt and Porirua residents are not eligible for a free ticket as they do not pay their rates to the Wellington City Council or live in the city.

Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult (16+).

Check out this map (PDF 340KB) for all the ward boundaries.

What do I need to bring on the day?

You’ll need to bring in suitable proof of residence (i.e. document or card with your name and address on it), as well as proof of ID, to secure up to a maximum of four tickets.

Where can I get tickets from?

Tickets are limited and can only be obtained on the day (160 per half hour session). Tickets will be issued at a dedicated Ticket Desk on Level 2.

What time will tickets be available?

Tickets will be available for all sessions from 9am from the Level 2 info desk.

Can I book tickets in advance?

There will be no pre-booking online. You may queue on the day and collect tickets for sessions at the time or return for later in the day.

How many tickets can I get?

You’ll need to bring in suitable proof of residence (i.e. document or card with your name and address on it), as well as proof of ID, to secure up to a maximum of four tickets. You’ll only need one proof of ID for each set of four tickets.

How long does each session last?

Sessions go every half hour, with 160 tickets allocated per session. Recommended viewing time is 30-45 mins. There is no limit to the amount of time you can spend inside the exhibition. The first session will be at 10am and the last session starts at 5.30pm.

How can I find more information about tickets on the day?

There will be live updates about ticket availability throughout the day on the Council’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil.

Can I still buy a ticket on the day?

Yes, there is a small allocation to each session for visitors who are not eligible to enter for free as Wellington City residents. There are 20 tickets per session available for purchase for non-residents at Ticket Desk on Level 4.

Will other parts of the museum be open on the day?

Yes, the rest of the museum will be open and accessible to everyone until 6pm.

How do I find out more about the exhibition?

Visit the Te Papa Dinosaurs of Patagonia page.

