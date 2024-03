Avatiu FC v Henderson Eels FC called off due to waterlogged pitch

The second match on the opening day of the OFC Women's Champions League 2024 between Avatiu FC and Henderson Eels FC will not take place due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rain in Honiara had caused an initial delay to kick-off and following a referees's inspection, the decision has been made to not play the match.

Further details on rescheduling will be communicated in due course.

