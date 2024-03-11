Aucklanders Are Set To Get Closer To Ireland, In A Lively Celebration This St Patrick’s Day

Auckland, New Zealand: The highly anticipated Hugh Green Group St Patrick’s Parade and Festival is set to return to Queen Street, promising a day filled with Irish pride and vibrant festivities in a lively celebration of culture.

With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Sunday this year, the 2024 parade will take place on the actual day of celebration – March 17th at 12pm– with organisers anticipating an impressive turnout.

The celebrations commence with the St Patrick’s Parade beginning its procession from midday, creating a sea of green, white and orange as it weaves its way down Queen Street - between Mayoral Drive and Wakefield Street - to Fort Street.

The parade route will be adorned with families, friends and anyone looking to revel in the luck of the Irish as elaborately themed floats, spirited dancers and the rolling sound of traditional music fills the atmosphere.

Chair of Trust Russell O’Brien says, “It’s an incredible spectacle that imbues a strong sense of pride when you witness the spirit of comradery amongst the local community. Whether you’re Irish or Irish for the day, it’s an opportunity for everyone to get a little closer to Ireland through incredible music, great food, and even better company.”

Joining the celebrations this year is Irish Minister Jack Chambers, who is encouraging everyone to don their best green for the only festival of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Ireland and Aotearoa, New Zealand share a rich history and strong cultural ties, with approximately 800,000 descendants of immigrants from Ireland living in New Zealand today. I’m honoured to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Auckland, where Irish cultural activities receive such strong interest and support. Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate.” He comments.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Following the parade, attendees can make their way to Te Komititanga Square for the Barfoot & Thompson Irish Music and Dance Festival, where kids can take part in themed arts and crafts, and adults can indulge in culinary delights while being entertained by an array of talented performers.

In the fold is a performance by the celebrated Irish musicians Sean Kelly & Friends, marrying the melodic tunes of the bodhrán and whistles, accompanied by a selection of Irish dance schools showcasing traditional Irish dancing.

For more information, please visit https://www.stpatrick.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

