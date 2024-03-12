Win A Chicago NASCAR Experience With ACDelco

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 11:23 am
Press Release: ACDelco

Most-makes, most-models international parts and service brand, ACDelco, is offering an incredible prize for a lucky Aussie or Kiwi customer and a friend to win a motorsport trip of a lifetime.

“Any red blooded motorsport fan will be thrilled to win this amazing prize, which is a trip to Chicago to watch 2022 Supercars Champion Shane van Gisbergen attempt to win the Chicago NASCAR street race for the second year in a row,” said Chris Payne, General Manager Marketing ACDelco.

“It’s a sensational prize, one which is open to users of ACDelco most-makes, most-models parts and vehicle servicing, including everyday DIY’ers who do the work on their own car.”

The prize for the winner and a friend includes return economy airfares, minimum 3-star accommodation, reserved seating for the race and even a short tour of the famous Route 66.

Entering the competition is as easy as buying ACDelco parts, with entries available through the following channels:

  • Shopping ACDelco online at www.acdelcopartsdirect.com.au or from Supercheap Auto online at www.supercheapauto.com.au (Australia only)
  • Purchasing an ACDelco battery in Australia or New Zealand
  • Completing a vehicle service at an ACDelco Service Centre Australia or New Zealand

To enter the draw, customers need to upload their receipt and details on the NASCAR competition page at acdelco.com.au

The promotion is open now and runs to 11.59pm on May 31. The randomised prize draw will take place on 3rd June at Plexus, Level 4, 411 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000. The winner will be notified by the promoter and details will be published on www.acdelco.com.au. Authorised under: ACT Permit No. TP 24/00329, NSW Authority No. TP/2507 and SA Permit No. T24/231.

A full list of terms and conditions is available at Chicago Entry Page (acdelco.com.au)

© Scoop Media

