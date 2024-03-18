Nearly 800 Avid Outdoors Enthusiasts Complete Leading Northland Multi-sport Event

Nearly 800 avid outdoors enthusiasts from Wellington to the Far North took part in the 2024 Northpower Wild Kiwi on Saturday (March 16), with all participants deemed winners for giving the event a crack.

Event organiser Total Sport says the positive feedback from competitors, sponsors and supporters should see entrant numbers even higher in 2025.

Total Sport’s Mark Fordham says plenty of Northland companies want to challenge others to enter their staff as part of a wellbeing programme.

“As well as being our major sponsor for the Wild Kiwi, Northpower has been leading the way with this concept since 2018 when their sea of orange flooded the Taupo ultra-marathon and the Northpower crew of participants topped 100 again this year,” says Mr Fordham.

“They have taken wellbeing to the next level by encouraging staff, friends and whanau to get active and healthy and they have helped change lives as a result. It is a great model for other workplaces and individuals to follow and I would love to hear from people wanting to take part in the lead up to next year.”

Mark says whether you were on the course or at the finish line, there was a blaze of bright orange Northpower t-shirts, combined with great attitudes which added to an awesome atmosphere.

“There is something really special about hosting an event like this in Northland and we can’t wait to be back in 2025 - with the support of the Bream Head Conservation Trust and the Jagger family of course!”

Brent Lewis won the Wild Kiwi Individual Multisport in a time of 4:36:33, Tahlia Spink took out the Mild Kiwi Individual in 2:55;53, Sam Rout won the 21km run in 2:09:01, Ben Keyte finished first in the 15km run in 1:32:18, and Alex Gimring was the winner of the 8km run by crossing the finish line in 38:31.

The results are still be compiled for the inaugural school challenge between Whangārei Heads and Parua Bay Primary schools, with lots taking part from both schools! The winner will be announced this week, with the trophy being awarded in person (also this week), where it will remain until the next event.

For full results and to order action shots:

https://www.thewildkiwi.co.nz/results-photos

