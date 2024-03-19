Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Scaling New Heights: Tauranga's Speed Climbing Showdown

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Climbers across the country are gearing up for the La Sportiva National Speed Climbing Championships, to be held at Blake Park this Sunday.

This event is part of a national series and will feature the extraordinary talent of local climbers, including the recently acclaimed Halberg ‘Emerging Talent’ Award winner, Julian David and Sarah Tetzlaff who will both travel to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics as part of the New Zealand Speed Climbing Team.

Tauranga is growing as a hub for speed climbing, with Julian David and renowned speed climbing coach, Rob Moore, both calling the city home.

Their expertise and passion are propelling the sport forward, indicating promising growth for Tauranga's climbing community.

Tauranga City Council Venues and Events Manager, Nelita Byrne, expressed excitement about the city's role in shaping the future of speed climbing.

"We're proud to support initiatives like the La Sportiva National Speed Climbing Championships, which highlight the incredible talent and potential of our local climbers.

“It's great to see Tauranga's climbing community making significant strides on the national stage,” says Nelita.

The dedication to fostering climbing talent extends to infrastructure, with a dedicated 15.7-metre-high speed wall at Blake Park.

This state-of-the-art facility provides climbers with a world-class training environment, further cementing Tauranga's reputation as a destination for climbers seeking to push their limits.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The La Sportiva event is proudly supported by the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund, which enables initiatives at a community level to thrive and showcases the talent and potential of our local climbers on a national stage.

The La Sportiva National Speed Climbing Championships are free to attend, and the community is encouraged to head to Blake Park on 24 March and watch the action.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 