Scaling New Heights: Tauranga's Speed Climbing Showdown

Climbers across the country are gearing up for the La Sportiva National Speed Climbing Championships, to be held at Blake Park this Sunday.

This event is part of a national series and will feature the extraordinary talent of local climbers, including the recently acclaimed Halberg ‘Emerging Talent’ Award winner, Julian David and Sarah Tetzlaff who will both travel to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics as part of the New Zealand Speed Climbing Team.

Tauranga is growing as a hub for speed climbing, with Julian David and renowned speed climbing coach, Rob Moore, both calling the city home.

Their expertise and passion are propelling the sport forward, indicating promising growth for Tauranga's climbing community.

Tauranga City Council Venues and Events Manager, Nelita Byrne, expressed excitement about the city's role in shaping the future of speed climbing.

"We're proud to support initiatives like the La Sportiva National Speed Climbing Championships, which highlight the incredible talent and potential of our local climbers.

“It's great to see Tauranga's climbing community making significant strides on the national stage,” says Nelita.

The dedication to fostering climbing talent extends to infrastructure, with a dedicated 15.7-metre-high speed wall at Blake Park.

This state-of-the-art facility provides climbers with a world-class training environment, further cementing Tauranga's reputation as a destination for climbers seeking to push their limits.

The La Sportiva event is proudly supported by the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund, which enables initiatives at a community level to thrive and showcases the talent and potential of our local climbers on a national stage.

The La Sportiva National Speed Climbing Championships are free to attend, and the community is encouraged to head to Blake Park on 24 March and watch the action.

