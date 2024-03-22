NZSA Mentorships 2024 Announced!

We are pleased to announce that 13 emerging writers have been selected for The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa 2024 Mentorship Programme.

The selection panel of convenor

Rosetta Allan

along with panellists

Kiri Piahana-Wong

and

Sharon

Manssen

commented: ‘

To all the writers, we would like to say well done in having faith in yourself and your work to put it forward. We, as writers, must hold on to that same faith to keep going. Adlibbing Maria Popova from The Marginalian: To create anything substantial or original, we must give ourselves over to something we don’t fully understand, and in that act, we better understand ourselves in the world.

To be a writer, there is something of the mystery of the universe that flows through us, and to put that into the hands of others to weigh its value seems a strange thing for us to do. But to develop our work ready for publication, this is the process we must accept, and by submitting work for the NZSA Mentorship Programme, this step forward is a step of faith in yourself as a writer and in the work you are creating. We want to say don’t give up to those that did not make the shortlist. Keep going. This year's list of applicants was almost one hundred, from which we could select just thirteen

.

To the successful writers, we would like to say congratulations. Your work stood out with the potential to be developed with the potential to be published. We wish you well with your mentorships.’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The 2024 mentees are emerging writers with unique voices and we congratulate:

Olivia Bing

(Glendowie, Tāmaki makau-rau Auckland)

, Claire Hiria Dunning

(Torbay, Tāmaki makau-ra Auckland),

Philippa Grantham

(Browns Bay, Tāmaki makau-ra Auckland),

Susan Jacobs,

(Mt Albert, Tāmaki makau-ra Auckland)

, Mel Johnston,

(Days Bay, Te Awakairangi Lower Hutt),

James Littlewood,

(Titirangi, Tāmaki makau-ra Auckland)

, Lisa McKenzie

(Whakatū Nelson),

Han Nguyen

(Manukau, Tāmaki makau-ra Auckland),

Tracey Sharp

(Titirangi, Tāmaki makau-ra Auckland),

Jillian Starr

(Khandallah, Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington),

Nicola Thorstensen

(Anderson's Bay, Ōtepoti Dunedin),

Raphael van Workum

(Wanaka), and

Roisin Warner

( Te Tai o Aorere Tasman).

Photos and bios of the mentees

.

They will spend the remainder of 2024 honing their skills and developing their craft under the mentorship of some of

New Zealand’s finest professional writers

. These mentees will be paired with an experienced writer for their mentorship from our list of industry mentors.

Find out more about the NZSA Mentor Programme

The NZSA Mentorship programme is offered every year by the NZSA to foster and develop emerging writers to hone their craft with the support of established practitioners. The NZSA has run its highly successful mentoring programme for writers since 1999. The

NZSA Mentor programme

is made possible with funding from

Creative New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

