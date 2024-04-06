Own A Piece Of NZ Music History: L.A.B Custom Collector Harley Davidson Up For Grabs

Calling all music and motorcycle enthusiasts! L.A.B frontman Joel Shadbolt is parting ways with his beloved custom Harley Davidson in a unique auction, with profits going towards youth mental health charity, I Am Hope.

This isn't just any Harley. Over the past five years, Joel has been collaborating with the talented team at East Coast Harley Davidson (ECHD) to transform a blank canvas into a true masterpiece – the L.A.B Custom Harley. The bike is a visual representation of L.A.B's debut album artwork, meticulously airbrushed by Anthony Brodie.

"This bike has been my pride and joy," says Joel. "Working with the ECHD team to bring this vision to life has been an absolute pleasure. It's a head-turner, and the details are incredible. But the time has come to pass it on to someone who will cherish it as much as I have."

The collector’s motorcycle will be revealed at the grand opening of the Capital Coast Harley Davidson in Wellington on Saturday, 6th of April by the team at the East Coast Harley Davidson dealership. Its appeal doesn't just stem from its visual aesthetics but also from the fascinating story behind its creation, making it a sought-after piece among motorcycle enthusiasts and collectors.

The Harley Davidson community has shown immense excitement as Harley Davidson dealership openings are a rare event, drawing in guests from all parts of Australia and New Zealand to celebrate the occasion.

But the real heart of this auction lies in the cause. "Mike King and his team at I Am Hope do amazing things for Aotearoa," says Joel. "I'm stoked to be able to give back to this incredible charity through the auction."

The winning bidder won't just own a stunning piece of motorcycle artistry; they'll also receive six fully signed and framed L.A.B vinyl collection, a personalised LABNZ number plate, and select L.A.B merchandise. This is a truly unique opportunity to own a piece of New Zealand music history, all while supporting a worthy cause.

"We're incredibly grateful to Joel for his generosity," says Mike King, founder of I Am Hope. "This auction is a fantastic way to raise awareness for mental health struggles and the support services we offer. Every dollar raised makes a difference."

Stay tuned to Harley Davidson’s social media channels for updates.

KEY INFORMATION

Launch and reveal: Saturday April 6th, 11 AM L.A.B Harley-Davidson reveal - Capital Coast Harley Davidson, Wellington,

Saturday 6 April: Trademe auction live: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/motorbikes/motorbikes/cruiser/harley-davidson/listing/4644971005?bof=HSf6UpiG

Website: https://coasthd.co.nz/l-a-b-dyna-super-glide-custom/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHnv2EU5s2w&feature=youtu.be

