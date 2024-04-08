‘Expect Some Incredible Heart Stopping Action’ – Tauranga To Host Festival Of Disability Sport

Athletes from around the country will be converging on Tauranga later this month as the Healthvision Festival of Disability Sport returns to the city.

The two-day festival, hosted by Parafed Bay of Plenty, is one of New Zealand’s largest disability sporting events and will see physically disabled athletes competing in a multitude of sporting codes.

The festival will also feature have-a-go sessions and the Disability Sport Awards.

The event is being held over one weekend, on the 27th and 28th of April, at Mercury Baypark Arena, Club Mount Maunganui, and the Tauranga Marina at Sulphur Point.

“We are so excited to host the Healthvision Festival of Disability Sport 2024,” Amanda Lowry, Parafed Bay of Plenty board member and wheelchair rugby player, said.

Parafed Bay of Plenty is a not-for-profit organisation that enables sport, recreation and play opportunities for physically disabled people.

“Last year we saw more than 150 athletes competing in basketball, rugby, sailing, boccia, bowls, petanque, croquet, as well as have-a-go opportunities in multiple codes, including cricket and badminton,” Lowry said.

“Expect some incredible heart stopping action when you watch the athletes battle it out again this year.”

She said a highlight of the festival is the Disability Sport Awards, “where we recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of disabled athletes participating nationally and internationally”.

Both wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball will be holding two-day national tournaments at Mercury Baypark Arena as part of the festival.

Badminton, boccia, hockey, flag football, cricket, and table tennis will also be held at Mercury Baypark Arena over the weekend.

Sailing sessions will be run by Sailability Tauranga at Tauranga Marina at Sulphur Point, and the “Tri Games” – lawn bowls, petanque, and croquet – will be held at Club Mount Maunganui.

“Healthvision is looking forward to another exciting year of this exceptional sporting event,” Debra Williams from title sponsor Healthvision said.

“We extend a warm welcome to visitors and participants, uniting athletes from all corners of New Zealand. This remarkable event is set to showcase a variety of disability sports and recreational activities throughout a thrilling and action-packed weekend for all. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The festival is open to anybody with a physical disability, including low vision and hearing impairments, as well as whānau, friends and supporters. The have-a-go sessions are fully inclusive for all to enjoy and will include adaptive surfing drills, yoga, and NextStep gym.

“Our team at Mercury Baypark Arena can’t wait to once again host this incredible festival of sport,” Tina Harris-Ririnui, General Manager of Operations at Bay Venues, said.

“Come along and support the athletes, take in all the action and excitement, soak up the energy this festival creates, and have a go yourself. If you love sport and have a competitive spirit, this is the place to be on the last weekend of April.”

For more information about the event, visit: www.parafedbop.co.nz/healthvision-festival-of-disability-sport

