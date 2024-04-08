Simple Truth Theatre Presents A Fully Original Devised Show “Femme Fiction” At Globe Theatre This May

Simple Truth Theatre is thrilled to announce the upcoming performances of “Femme Fiction,” a grass-roots, homegrown theatrical experience that explores the essence and universality of femininity. This originally devised and written work is set to captivate audiences at the Globe Theatre on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of May at 7pm.

After a successful development season supported by PNCC in 2023, “Femme Fiction” is now ready for a fully staged show, thanks to PNCC’s continued backing with Creative Communities funding.

Director/Producer Rhian Firmin (Te Ati Haunui-a-Pāpārangi) says, “We have been kaitiaki of this piece of work for a while, and it has been through many iterations. We have seen people come and go from our core cast. I was even in the original cast! And at its core, we are driven by the desire to tell stories that are full of heart and create open, safe spaces where we can share our most raw, real, and vulnerable selves.”

The show poses the thought-provoking question, “What is Femininity?” and answers it through a tapestry of real stories and experiences drawn from a diverse cross-section of our community. Audiences will be treated to a rich mosaic of monologues, scenes, and bite-sized moments that promise laughter, enjoyment, and a deep connection all in a neatly sewn package of one hour.

Femme Fiction is brought to you by the same company that presented the sold-out season of The V Monologues and recently oversaw the successful 2024 season of Manawatū summer Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. At the helm is the award-winning director Rhian Firmin. Under Firmin’s intuitive leadership, the ensemble invites you to a celebration of femininity that is inclusive and affirming for all.

Co-Producer & Cast member Hannah Pratt says, “I love devising theatre, and with Rhian, it’s never just about the stories. She vigorously holds people at the heart of her mahi, so while I’m performing stories for an audience, I’m also learning and growing within myself.”

“Femme Fiction” is more than just a show; it’s a movement. It encourages us to sink our teeth into the narrative, ground our feet in the stories, open our arms, and wholeheartedly embrace the multifaceted universality and energy of femininity. Join us for a striking journey that affirms femininity is for EVERYONE.

Show Details:

Dates: 9, 10, 11 May

Time: 7 pm

Duration: Approximately 60 minutes

Tickets: Adult $27.50, Concession $15

Availability: https://nz.patronbase.com/_GlobeTheatre/Productions/FF/Performances or Globe Theatre box office.

