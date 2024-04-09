2024 Billy T Nominee Advait Kirtikar Presentsnew Show, Who Dis?

Finding yourself is hard, finding your someone is harder!

2024 Billy T Nominee, Advait Kirtikar, is bringing his New Show about mixed messages and missed connections to the NZ International Comedy Festival this May in Auckland and Wellington!

Advait is a Wellington based stand-up comedian, known for his super dry performance style and killer timing. He first gave comedy a go at the Christchurch Raw Comedy Quest in 2015 and has been hooked ever since. Advait has gone on to perform sell out shows across multiple comedy and fringe festivals and is a fixture on the local Wellington comedy circuit.

He’s previously been a national Raw Comedy Quest finalist and nominated as Breakthrough Comedian at last years’ Wellington Comedy Awards. This year he’s taking on his biggest challenge yet, being nominated for the prestigious Billy T Award!

Qualified actuary by day, award winning stand up by night, Advait also has a black belt in karate, competed in gymnastics when he was younger and is an avid rock climber.

Advait will be doing his show as part of the 2024 NZ International Comedy Fest at the Cavern Club in Wellington from Tuesday 7th May to Saturday 11th May at 7:00pm and at Basement Theatre’s Studio in Auckland from Tuesday 21st May to Saturday 25th May at 8.30pm.

“Kirtikar is a stand-out...uniquely beautiful comedy..." - Art Murmurs

"...super dry with killer timing... punching up ... going for the jugular..." - The Hook

Billy T Nominee 2024

Nominated Breakthrough Comedian - 2023 Wellington Comedy Awards

Nominated Best Joke - 2022 Wellington Comedy Awards

Nominated Best One Off or Solo Show - 2019 Wellington Comedy Awards

Winner Best One Off or Solo Show - 2018 Wellington Comedy Awards

2017 Raw National Finalist

Nominated Best Newcomer - 2016 Wellington Comedy Awards

Advait Kirtikar – New Show, Who Dis?

New Zealand International Comedy Festival

WELLINGTON:

Dates: Tues 7th to 11th May

Venue: The Cavern Club

Tickets: $17-$23

Bookings: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/may/cf-advait-kirtikar-wlg

AUCKLAND:

Dates: Tues 21st to 25th May

Venue: Basement Theatre, Studio

Tickets: $18-$25

Bookings: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/may/cf-advait-kirtikar-akl

