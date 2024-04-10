Research Finds $10.50 Return For Every $1 Invested In Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Youth Development Programmes

In a new study, the Graeme Dingle Foundation has found its programmes to have a staggering $10.50 return for every dollar invested. The study, undertaken by leading New Zealand economic consultancy firm Infometrics, is a tool which quantifies the social and financial benefits of the charity’s suite of programmes using economic calculations which represent both value and cost to society.

With a 30-year history, the Foundation’s programmes have long made an impact on youth, enhancing wellbeing, engagement, and commitment to society through increased aspirations, positive trajectories, and pipelines to the workforce - ultimately benefiting our country’s economy long-term.

Graeme Dingle Foundation CEO Jo Malcolm- Black says “Traditionally, measuring the economic benefit of our programmes has been difficult, as programme outcomes can span a lifetime for participants. However, understanding our impact through the support of Infometrics means that we can identify the true economic benefits and contributions they make to society showing just how critical this work is for our country long-term. “

The results, derived from the link between education and earnings plus a productivity spillover, capture the different ways that the presence of a better educated population can improve national wellbeing.

“We are thrilled to know there is a substantial return from our programmes. When we speak to funding partners such as Government, Corporates and Trusts we need to be able to show them a return on their investment. Now, we have another key figure to help tell our story which shows a tangible return for their contributions and reporting” says Malcolm-Black.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“With a return of $10.50 for every dollar invested, supporters of the Foundation and its programmes know that, for example, for $100,000 invested, their organisation is providing over $1,000,000 return to New Zealand’s economy.”

These results are a direct reflection of the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s strong research and development commitments which ensure that, with the changing landscape of our country, their programmes adapt to reflect the greatest needs of young people.

“We are incredibly proud of this, and the impact it demonstrates for the nearly 30,000 young people who benefit from our programmes each year.”

Read the full 2024 Infometrics Report here.

© Scoop Media

