New Zealand Finish Billie Jean Cup With Win Over India

New Zealand has defeated India 2-1 on the final day of the Billie Jean King Cup tie in Changsha, China to finish fourth in the Asia/ Oceania Group I tournament.

The win meant New Zealand joined India and South Korea with three wins and two losses.

However, because of an inferior win/loss record on countback, New Zealand ended up fourth on the table, while South Korea joined China as one of the two teams to win promotion.

As expected, China went through the tournament with five wins, losing just two of the 15 matches their team played.

Chinese Taipei and Pacific Oceania’s fate as the two relegated teams was secured before the final day of action at Moon Island Bay Park.

For New Zealand, Saturday started with Monique Barry losing 6-2 7-6 to Rutuja Bhosale, but Lulu Sun put New Zealand back in contention to take the tie thanks to an emphatic 6-2 6-2 victory over Anita Raina in just 62 minutes.

That win for Sun meant the tie would come down to the doubles and it was never in doubt, with Erin Routliffe and Paige Hourigan winning 6-1 7-5 over Raina and Prarthana Thombare.

So New Zealand will stay in Asia/ Oceania Group I for next year, an impressive outcome for the newly promoted team and it will give them something to build on for 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

