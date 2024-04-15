Opportunities Across The Motu For The Public To Commemorate Anzac Day 2024

"25 April is a day to come together to honour and remember our service personnel who fought and those who lost their lives in conflicts across the world", said Tumu Whakarae Secretary and Chief Executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

There are opportunities across the motu for the public to come together to mark Anzac Day this year.

National Anzac Day events include the Dawn Service at 6.00am and the National Commemorative Service at 11.00am (both at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Wellington), and the Atatürk Memorial Service at 2.30pm in Strathmore, Wellington. The Dawn Service and National Commemorative Service will be broadcast live by TVNZ 1 and RNZ National.

For those wanting to join the Anzac Day parade at the Dawn Service, veterans are asked to assemble on Tasman Street by 5.30am.

"Anzac Day provides us with a space to stand in remembrance and reflect upon past and present impacts of war, conflict and peacekeeping on our nation.

"In addition to the national services, local communities across Aotearoa can come together to mark Anzac Day at locally-run events. These events are led by RSA branches or by your local council. These events provide an opportunity for communities to reflect on their own experiences of conflict," said Laulu Mac.

The Atatürk Memorial Service in Strathmore will include a wreath-laying ceremony. A shuttle service will be running from Bowes Crescent carpark to the memorial site for anyone who may require assistance accessing the site.

For more information about Anzac Day, visit the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website or see the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park Facebook page.

To find out about events in your local community, visit the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association’s website or get in touch with your local council.

