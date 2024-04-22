Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Brand New Musical To Premier In Hamilton

Monday, 22 April 2024, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa.

It’s the early ice age, humans are getting domesticated, communicating, building families and accumulating possessions. The men hunt and bring home the spoils. When one of the brave hunters takes down a sabre-tooth tiger, skins it and proudly brings home a spectacular rug, a rivalry is sparked with the neighbours who now want nothing else than to get an even better rug.

The Rug is the third musical written by local composer, Chris Williams. His first show, the critically acclaimed State Highway 48, is being showcased in New York later this year after he was invited into the Mastermind Programme run by Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport.

So we’re really excited that his brand new musical is being launched here in Hamilton!
 

A highly talented creative team has been assembled and we’re really looking forward to seeing this unique, original show.

Words and music: Chris Williams
Director: Joshi Reinhold
Music Director: Mark Dennison
Designer: Chris Martin

