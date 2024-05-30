Popular Tahiti Football Administrator Passes Away

The Oceania Football Association is mourning the passing of long time Fédération Tahitienne de Football administrator David Raparii.

David Raparii (Photo supplied)

He worked at the FTF in the competitions department and was a very popular member of staff.

Originally from Moorea, David was one of the FTF’s longest serving administrators and was instrumental in developing Futsal in Tahiti.

Colleagues have described David as the ‘soul of the FTF who was there 24/7 and was truly dedicated to his work.’

David was an active member of the team when the FTF hosted OFC competitions, and he was a wonderful support to OFC staff at tournaments.

OFC Competitions Manager Michael Song offered his condolences saying “David’s a legendary staff member who’s very good at what he does but even a better human being.”

