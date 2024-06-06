Thomas Rose Releases Debut Album "Find Your Star"

Multi-talented artist and music industry operator Thomas Rose is set to make waves with the release of his highly anticipated debut album, ‘Find Your Star’ through his label Newsamplewhodis (NSWD). ‘Find Your Star’, is a genre-bending exploration of self-discovery, love and the Pacific identity in the 21st century - showcasing Thomas’ versatility through 12 tracks across House, Rap, Hip-Hop and R&B.

“Seeing the scale of quality and quantity coming from artists in the US, I challenged myself to develop 12 tracks in 12 weeks - and the culmination of those efforts has resulted in my first studio album Find Your Star,” says Thomas Rose. “But while it has taken me 12 weeks to produce this album, it has taken me 12 years to get to the point in my life where I am capable of its delivery, and this album draws its inspiration from the highs and lows of that journey.”

With tracks like Shadow Work, Rose deep-dives into the inner conflicts across his creative endeavours and looks at how the drive for perfectionism can lead to procrastination. While the more upbeat rap tracks like Uce explore Thomas’ roots, his pride in the Polynesian people and the modern Pacific identity.

“Find Your Star is also a reflection of the many talented musicians who have contributed to its success. From the melodic to the upbeat vibes - this is an album designed for the modern audience” adds Thomas Rose. The melodic singer-songwriter Summer Vee appears on Dream Gurl, a melancholic R&B track looking at the intricacies of modern love. Thomas turns the beat up partnering with JSH, on the sultry, high-tempo rap-house track Hot and the duo continues to bring the energy on Drop.

Find Your Star is available for streaming on all the major streaming platforms from June 2 and live performances will be announced in the future via NSWD.

About Thomas Rose:

Thomas Rose, a musical triple threat with over a decade of unwavering commitment, seamlessly combines composing, dancing, producing, and directing. He left a mark on the global stage by winning the Hip Hop Dance World Championship in 2008 and choreographing the captivating opening of the 2011 Rugby World Cup. Since establishing NSWD in 2021, he has captivated global audiences with inventive remixes during lockdown, orchestrated sold-out mini-festivals across Australia and New Zealand throughout 2022 and 2023, and achieved a new milestone in 2024 with the release of his debut album, "Find Your Star," showcasing versatility across Rap, House, Hip Hop, and R&B. As a producer, musician, rapper, writer, event organiser, and music label director, Thomas Rose is on a mission to unite the world through music, crafting diverse experiences that transcend traditional industry boundaries and fostering a global community where artists truly flourish.

