Te Whatu Ora Restructuring Creating Danger To Patient Health

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s constant restructuring is not only putting the lives of patients at risk but is traumatising staff, New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO).

Chief executive Paul Goulter says NZNO members are disillusioned as critical events and serious issues continue to occur daily at Te Whatu Ora services.

"Our members don’t have any confidence that the leadership team at HNZ are across these risks. They’re failing in their duty to keep the public safe."

Recent findings of a Te Whatu Ora investigation into a mistaken identity incident, revealed the dangers arising from the constant restructuring in the name of ‘budget’.

One of the findings stated: "At the time of this event, the current escalation pathway did not reflect Health NZ’s structure which had changed due to restructuring. In particular, the current escalation pathway included the disestablished role of National Director Hospital and Specialist Services and did not include the recently established role of National Chief Mental Health and Addiction."

"This is dangerous to all. Restructuring needs to be halted immediately to allow proper risk evaluations and any consequent changes to be addressed. Patient safety cannot be compromised," Paul Goulter says.

