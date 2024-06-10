Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood Premieres 21 June, Only On Threenow

Monday 10 June 2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ today announced the highly anticipated Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood will premiere on Friday 21 June, only on ThreeNow.

Adding to the hugely popular ‘vs’ format which includes Johnny vs Amber and Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce, the 2x60 docuseries, produced by Optomen, will explore the gripping feud between global pop-superstar Taylor Swift and music industry mogul Scooter Braun, delving into the $300 million dispute after Braun bought the rights to Swift’s first six albums in June 2019.

True to the ‘vs’ format, the two episodes will examine the opposing sides of the argument; one exploring Swift’s side that the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters, and the other examining Braun’s allegations that Swift refused to negotiate and instead incited a public feud by pitting her fan base against him.

The access-driven docuseries will see legal experts, journalists and those close to both Swift and Braun, presenting each side of the argument.

Through insider accounts, two episodes examine the heated business battle between worldwide phenomenon, Taylor Swift, and the music mogul, Scooter Braun.

In the first episode, those who know Swift best put forward the case thatshe is a feminist icon. In their eyes, a hugely talented musician and songwriter, who is repeatedly betrayed and squashed by men in power and standing up for artistry and what is right, despite the misogyny of the press and music industry.

The second episode counters that Swift was offered the rights to buy her masters but declined. Industry insiders question if Swift is instead a manipulative businesswoman, who has reframed the facts of a deal she disliked and weaponised her huge fanbase against Scooter Braun and his family.

Two compelling polar opposite episodes task the viewer to decide - who was right and who was wrong? And who ended up the winner?

Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood was commissioned by Charlotte Reid and executive produced by Matt Reid for Warner Bros. Discovery in the U.K. & Ireland. The series is executive produced by Nick Hornby and Sarah Eglin for Optomen TV.

