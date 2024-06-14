American Samoa Win OFC Women’s U-16 Championship Qualifying Opener

Photo/Supplied

Centre forward Leone S Pritchard has ensured a first victory for an American Samoa side in any OFC competition since 2018, with her second half goal enough to secure a 1-0 win over Papua New Guinea in the OFC Women’s U-16 Championship Qualifying opener in Auckland.

The road to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025 kicked off at Ngahue Reserve – The OFC Home of Football with the first game of the three-match series to qualify a team for the OFC Women’s U-16 Championship 2024 in Fiji this September.

Both sides lined up in a 4-2-3-1, as they acclimatised to the wet conditions and the rigours of the international game. The game’s pattern was established early, with American Samoa happy to utilise quick breaks on the counter attack, while Papua New Guinea were comfortable absorbing early pressure and picking their moments to advance into American Samoa’s half.

In the 13th minute Papua New Guinea captain Lisi Robert set the tone for her side with a great run from deep in midfield. Her slide ball to Stella Torobert seemed to set PNG up for a chance on goal, but she passed to Vira Gunemba when shooting may have been the better option.

Five minutes later at the other end of the pitch surface water came to the fore for Papua New Guinea, as Pritchard broke free of the PNG defence, easily confidently outpacing Faustina Worr. The forward came unstuck as the ball clung to the surface and the forward could only bend the ball wide of the PNG goal.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

ASA seemed most likely to score via Pritchard, who on the half hour mark had an opportunity to open the scoring on the break, latching onto Maryjane Laima’s ball and outpacing the PNG defence comfortably, but again her shot bent too wide.

Papua New Guinea were unable to capitalise on the best opportunity of the half to take the advantage minutes before half-time, being awarded a penalty after April Sinowai was taken down. But Gunemba hit the crossbar with a well-struck but ultimately too high effort.

Recognising the danger that Pritchard posed, Papua New Guinea began the second half attempting to stifle the number 10, who suffered a heavy fall after Worr came in with a strong tackle.

Minutes later though, she had the last laugh, winning the ball off Worr on the halfway line and then out-muscling and outpacing the PNG defender to finish in the 57th minute with an outstanding solo goal.

She almost doubled her tally minutes later after picking Serah Witu’s pocket and bearing down on Helina George’s goal, but for a last ditch intervention from the PNG defence.

Despite settling into good attacking combinations and searching for opportunities primarily though Gunemba, PNG were unable to convert their chances, while at the other end of the pitch goalkeeper George was key to keeping her side in the game, capping off a fine performance with a triple save in the 80th minute to again deny Pritchard and Wendolynn Tua.

The result leaves Papua New Guinea needing to win against Samoa on Monday’s game to have a hope of securing a place in the OFC Women’s U-16 Championship in Fiji come September, while American Samoa have taken strides to secure a second-ever OFC Women’s U-16 Championship appearance.

Papua New Guinea: 0

American Samoa: 1 (Leone S Pritchard 57’)

HT: 0-0

© Scoop Media

