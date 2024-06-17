Theatre Breaks The Ice On The Hottest Topic Of Our Generation: Welcome To The Climate Era

With their powers combined, Auckland Theatre Company and Silo Theatre are sharing an urgent message about our future with the New Zealand premiere of David Finnigan’s Scenes from the Climate Era, playing at Q Theatre Rangatira from 2 – 24 August.

Scenes from the Climate Era isn’t just a conversation about climate change, it’s a dizzying stream of twenty-five short scenes, snapping from absurd comedy to blistering rage to deep vulnerability. Set in the past, the present and a possible future, they’re snapshots of where we all could be when the planet has had enough.

Some of the most talented actors from across Aotearoa are on board to make this a conversation that you won’t be able to look away from. The cast of five, who will play 43 different characters from scientists and farmers to bank executives and activists, includes Dawn Cheong (The First Prime-Time Asian Sitcom, The Importance of Being Earnest), Arlo Green (Miles From Nowhere, A Streetcar Named Desire), Nī Dekkers-Reihana (The Haka Party Incident, Waru), Sean Rivera (The Perfect Image, Another Mammal) and Amanda Tito (The Book of Everything, Shortland Street).

In the spirit of the production, award-winning designers Jane Hakaraia, Leon Radojkovic and Nati Pereira are coming together to recycle, repurpose and reimagine the set, costume, lighting and sound design on the mainstage at Q Theatre.



“This is theatre doing what it was made to do. An invigoratingly honest portrayal of what it’s like to engage with climate conversations (and be alive) right this second” – Limelight

“Raw, vulnerable and utterly engaging”– The AU Review

This scorching work by Australian playwright, and son of a climate scientist, David Finnigan premiered at Sydney’s Belvoir Theatre in 2023 where it was met with rave reviews.

Finnigan has been working with director Jason Te Kare (I, George Nepia and Cellfish) to adapt the script for Aotearoa audiences. Finnigan, whose tireless research has informed every aspect of the play, says

“In the last five years, my work has shifted to an attempt to document the flood of climate conversations taking place everywhere: in meeting rooms, on social media, over dinner tables, in bus shelters, car radios and on dancefloors. I was raised to live in a world that was a certain way. That world no longer exists.”

Te Kare’s approach to this production is informed both by Western climate science, and mātauranga Māori, which will be weaved throughout the work.

“In this script, I see the ferocity and beauty of haka, the skilled orator using humour to drive home a point on the marae, and indigenous knowledge being highlighted as a way forward. People across Aotearoa, from all walks of life, will see someone they relate to in Scenes from the Climate Era”.

Silo Theatre and Auckland Theatre Company are working with Earth Systems Scientist and University of Auckland Associate Professor of Māori Studies Dr. Dan Hikuroa. He is a passionate advocate for how blending science and mātauranga Māori can help us navigate climate change. He says “now it’s time for us to remember the world is an integrated living system – and in so doing we’ll be able to tackle some of these really challenging climate issues that we face.

Drawing from both matauranga and science will enable us to innovate solutions that couldn't come from either body of knowledge on its own.”

Scenes from the Climate Era is more than a play; it's a glimpse into our shared future. Every scene is based on meticulous research, presented by a crazy talented cast, brought to life with larger-than-life characters and simple, fast-paced storytelling. Never wagging its finger in your face,

Scenes from the Climate Era breaks the fourth wall, engaging in direct conversations with the audience, and reminding us that no matter what the future holds, humanity will endure.

Scenes from the Climate Era

By David Finnigan

A collaboration between Auckland Theatre Company and Silo Theatre

2 – 24 August 2024

Q Theatre, Rangatira

Book at: qtheatre.co.nz

Duration: 70 minutes, no interval

CREATIVE TEAM:

Direction – Jason Te Kare

Design – Jane Hakaraia, Nati Pereira, Leon Radojkovic

Performance – Dawn Cheong, Nī Dekkers-Reihana, Arlo Green, Sean Rivera, Amanda Tito

