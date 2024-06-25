A Romantic Evening With Bach Musica Nz

Enjoy an outstanding evening of musical excellence from the country’s most renowned combined choir and orchestra, Bach Musica NZ, at the Auckland Town Hall on 15 September, with a presentation of Mendelssohn's popular Symphony No 2 Hymn of Praise, op. 52.

Conducted by Bach Musica NZ’s Music Director Rita Paczian, the chorus and orchestra will be joined by an impressive line-up of vocal soloists including Gina Sanders (soprano I), Emma Jones (soprano II) and Ridge Ponini (tenor).

Together, they will bring Mendelssohn's Symphony No 2 Hymn of Praise, op. 52 to life. The romantic Hymn of Praise (Lobgesang) derives from Beethoven's famous Ninth Symphony, consisting of three orchestral movements followed by a long vocal Finale. The composition, which is very popular across both the UK and New Zealand, ‘lies very near to my heart' wrote the composer himself.

"I first conducted this symphony as a student with the university orchestra in Luebeck, Germany. I learned the score by heart on the Greek island Rhodos and the beautiful music has stayed close to my heart ever since". says Music Director Rita Paczian.

Closing out their popular workshop series for the year, Paczian and members of the Bach Musica NZ chorus will hold a Singing Workshop on 19 October at Somervell Presbyterian Church. Participants will not only get the chance to brush up on essential singing techniques and sing alongside members of the highly acclaimed chorus, but will also be invited to join Rita Paczian on stage of the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York next year.

