Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Romantic Evening With Bach Musica Nz

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 9:37 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Image/Supplied

Enjoy an outstanding evening of musical excellence from the country’s most renowned combined choir and orchestra, Bach Musica NZ, at the Auckland Town Hall on 15 September, with a presentation of Mendelssohn's popular Symphony No 2 Hymn of Praise, op. 52.

Conducted by Bach Musica NZ’s Music Director Rita Paczian, the chorus and orchestra will be joined by an impressive line-up of vocal soloists including Gina Sanders (soprano I), Emma Jones (soprano II) and Ridge Ponini (tenor).

Together, they will bring Mendelssohn's Symphony No 2 Hymn of Praise, op. 52 to life. The romantic Hymn of Praise (Lobgesang) derives from Beethoven's famous Ninth Symphony, consisting of three orchestral movements followed by a long vocal Finale. The composition, which is very popular across both the UK and New Zealand, ‘lies very near to my heart' wrote the composer himself.

"I first conducted this symphony as a student with the university orchestra in Luebeck, Germany. I learned the score by heart on the Greek island Rhodos and the beautiful music has stayed close to my heart ever since". says Music Director Rita Paczian.

Closing out their popular workshop series for the year, Paczian and members of the Bach Musica NZ chorus will hold a Singing Workshop on 19 October at Somervell Presbyterian Church. Participants will not only get the chance to brush up on essential singing techniques and sing alongside members of the highly acclaimed chorus, but will also be invited to join Rita Paczian on stage of the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York next year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 