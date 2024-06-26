Summer Concert Tour January 2025

Greenstone Entertainment will celebrate their incredible 15th year anniversary in 2025 with the announcement today of their much-anticipated lineup for the SUMMER CONCERT TOUR.

The 2025 all-star, powerhouse bill will feature renowned artists: COLD CHISEL, ICEHOUSE, BIC RUNGA and EVERCLEAR in one mammoth anniversary celebration as Cold Chisel celebrate 50 years, ICEHOUSE 45 years since their first New Zealand tour and the festival 15 years.

The 2025 Summer Concert tour will play in Queenstown on Saturday, January 18, Taupo on Saturday, January 25 as well as making a welcome return to the Coromandel performing in Whitianga on Sunday, January 26 – the Taupo and Whitianga shows conveniently falling on Auckland Anniversary weekend.

One NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets during a 24 hour presale for all shows, starting 10am Thursday, June 27. Head to one.nz/music

Greenstone Concert Club members have priority access to pre-sale tickets from 10am, Thursday, June 27 with General Public tickets on sale 12pm Monday, July 1.

