Dates Confirmed For 2025 ITM Taupō Super400

Photo/Supplied

Supercars is thrilled to announce that the dates for the 2025 ITM Taupō Super400 have been confirmed for 11-13 April.

Following the resounding success of the inaugural event in 2024, which drew a sold-out crowd of 67,411 passionate spectators, the 2025 date coincides with the start of the New Zealand school holidays.

The 2024 ITM Taupō Super400 marked a triumphant return to racing in New Zealand, with tens of thousands of fans coming together to witness an unforgettable weekend of high-octane action that started with the first ever Track to Town that saw all 24 Repco Supercars Championship Supercars drive from Taupō International Motorsport Park to Taupō’s. Lakefront Reserve, Tapuaeharuru.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said the inaugural Taupō event's success has set the stage for an even more exciting and larger event in 2025.

"The 2024 ITM Taupo Super400 was a landmark event for Supercars and motorsport in New Zealand.

“The energy and passion of the fans were incredible, and we are committed to delivering an even better experience in 2025.

“We urge all fans to join the ticketing waiting list as soon as possible to ensure they don't miss out on what promises to be another spectacular event."

Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee says it’s excellent to see the event return to Taupō for a second year in a row.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This year’s ITM Taupō Super400 proved to be a huge success, providing an economic boost to Taupō and the surrounding regions.

“This is the power of major events, and we can’t wait to see an even bigger and better ITM Taupō Super400 return to New Zealand in 2025.”

Taupō District Council Mayor David Trewavas is looking forward to the 2025 ITM Super400 and said: “Following on from the success of last year’s sellout event, we are raring to go to welcome the Supercars team back again for the 2025 ITM Super400!

“We look forward to once again welcoming visitors and racing enthusiasts from all over, as we showcase the vibrant Taupō District and the hospitality we are known for.

“Let’s gear up for an unforgettable experience and make the 2025 ITM Super400 event the best one yet!”

Taupō International Motorsport Park owner Tony Quinn said: “The Supercars team did a brilliant job in 2024, and we are well in to planning with them to raise the bar even higher in 2025.

“They can count on our team in NZ playing their part and we can’t wait to welcome new and old fans back to April in 2025 for another unforgettable weekend.”

Given the overwhelming response to the inaugural event, tickets for the 2025 ITM Taupō Super400 are expected to sell out quickly.

Fans are encouraged to join the ticketing waiting list on Supercars.com now to secure their grandstands, general admission and corporate hospitality tickets.

© Scoop Media

