British Lion Featuring Iron Maiden's Steve Harris Announces First-Ever NZ Show

Steve Harris, best known as a founding member and bassist of the iconic British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, is set to perform in New Zealand this September with his side project, British Lion.

The band will play an intimate gig at the 400-capacity Paraoa Brewing Co in Auckland, the night before Iron Maiden takes the stage at Spark Arena to a sold-out crowd of 12,000 fans.

British Lion offers a rare chance to see one of rock's biggest stars up close and personal, in a venue that holds only 400 people. This one-night-only performance is a unique opportunity to experience Steve Harris in a more intimate setting, contrasting with the large arenas typically associated with Iron Maiden.

Steve Harris formed British Lion to explore a different musical landscape, focusing on shorter, hard rock-oriented songs and experimenting with various bass guitar styles. The band, consisting of singer Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, and drummer Simon Dawson, allows Harris to reconnect with the club and theatre atmosphere of his early career.

British Lion's tour schedule is often coordinated around Iron Maiden's tours, giving Harris a chance to perform in smaller venues.

For the first time, the band will visit New Zealand, performing in Auckland on September 15th.

Special guest Tony Moore’s Awake will join them, with local support act to be announced.

"We're really excited to play our first-ever show in New Zealand and look forward to seeing you all on the road!" says Steve Harris.

